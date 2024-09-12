Another video of a taxi accident shows the moment a Toyota Quantum crashed into a stationary VW Polo

The fender-bender happened at an intersection in Rosebank, Johannesburg, after the taxi driver refused to yield

Observers on the timeline were taken aback by the comedy of errors, taking to @Abramjee's comments to weigh in

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A video is making the rounds of a taxi driver seemingly failing to yield and crashing into a VW Polo on a Jozi road. Images: Tshepiso Mametela

Source: Original

Another Johannesburg road meets another taxi, meets another VW Polo, meets another vehicle accident.

It is widely accepted that taxi drivers are a law unto themselves, especially in fast-paced Johannesburg, where anything goes.

Much of the same is said about egocentric Polo drivers.

Taxi driver crashes into VW Polo

Anticrime activist @Abramjee shared a video showing the moment one such taxi driver shuffled his weight on the road and regretted his misguidedness.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Another car's dashcam captured the incident as the driver slowed to a stop at the intersection of a road in Johannesburg's Rosebank.

The traffic lights seemed not to be working at the time. Next, in a blue Toyota Quantum, the taxi driver crashes into a grey VW, hitting its right front fender while trying to proceed straight, seemingly ignoring the yield rule.

Meanwhile, the video shows that the VW had moved past the pedestrian crossing at the traffic lights and halfway into the perpendicular lane.

According to the K53 driving system, the vehicle that reaches the intersection and stops first always has the right-of-way. Vehicles turning left should always yield to those approaching from the right and proceeding straight.

The 19-second clip captures the driver throwing these guidelines out the window. Afterwards, the taxi driver climbs out and reacts to the fender-bender in frustration while staring at the other driver through a window.

According to the timestamp of the dashcam footage, the accident happened on 12 September at 07:04.

Mzansi makes calls on crash

The clip attracted over 110,000 views nine hours after its publication. Briefly News looks at the reactions.

@hlubizer wrote:

"I thought they only do this in Soweto. They drive through red traffic lights and expect motorists with [the] right of way to stop for them."

@newsandchill said:

"It’s always a taxi and a Polo."

@Mickzo added:

"Selfish taxi drivers are a plague on the road. We have insurance mainly because of them and not because we can't drive."

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News