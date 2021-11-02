A taxi driver has reportedly found himself on the wrong side of an accident involving a Lamborghini

The collision between the Siyaya and Urus, which is priced upwards of R4 million, happened in Sandton

Saffas were quick to point fingers, taking digs out of the taxi driver needing to foot an expensive bill

The driver of a Siyaya minibus taxi would not have been blamed for wishing to be swallowed into the ground whole after he crashed into a multi-million rand Lamborghini Urus on the streets of Sandton.

The Urus is punted as the world's first super sport utility vehicle, with the experience of driving it offering the ultimate fusion of luxury, comfort, sportiness and performance.

A taxi driver is at the centre of a collision involving a luxurious Lamborghini Urus in Sandton. Image: @ujudas_iscariot, @TheDonJuice.

It's little wonder the incomparable Italian exotic car makes it as the single most prized possession for anyone lucky enough to own one.

Pictures of an accident damaged Urus, including one from @ujudas_iscariot, have been making the rounds on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.

"If you think you’re having a bad day omunye ushayise i Urus nge Siayaya," the tweet was captioned.

The intersection where the collision happened was not immediately clear, but a crowd of curious onlookers soon flocked to the scene.

Ultra-expensive Lamborghini Urus models

The specific Lamborghini comes in three models. Namely, the Urus, Urus Pearl Capsule, priced from R4 385 000, and the Urus Graphite Capsule, which comes in at a cool R4 450 000 for the standard version.

Not to anyone's surprise, the tweet caused quite a stir online as Saffas reacted to the cringeworthy scenes in horror.

Many tweeps took the mickey out of the driver of the unroadworthy-looking taxi at the centre of the expensive mess, with the tweet soon attracting 4 000 likes.

Expensive collision causes a frenzy

Briefly News took a tour down the Twitter streets to bring readers all the amusing comments to the tweet.

@StacieOrricle wrote:

"I once bumped into a Range Rover Sport nge Renault Kwid."

@Shonny_ZA said:

"Taxi drivers are unbothered by accidents the taxi boss is gonna phone the Urus owner and threaten him."

@moeketsi_ayanda added:

"A reasonable person cannot expect a taxi driver to pay for accident damage c'mon."

Source: Briefly.co.za