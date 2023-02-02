Doctor, father, husband, and politician - Zweli Mkhize holds several titles but is best known for his dodgier matters. He has had incredible success in his personal and professional life; however, he is no stranger to controversy and scandal.

1. Dr Zweli Mkhize’s early life

Born on 2 February 1956 in Willowfontein, Pietermaritzburg, Mkhize was determined to be successful. At the age of 26, he graduated with a degree in medicine from the then-University of Natal and served an internship at the McCord Hospital. He was employed at the Edendale Hospital in his hometown. However, due to apartheid, Mkhize was exiled to Swaziland and later moved to Zimbabwe.

After returning to South Africa, he joined the African National Congress (ANC). He initially served as its national health secretariat and was appointed MEC for health in 1994. Mkhize retained the position for 10 years, making him the longest-serving provincial health MEC in the country, according to the People’s Assembly.

In 2004, he was appointed MEC for Finance and Economic Development in Kwazulu-Natal while also holding the position of ANC's National Education and Health subcommittee. Five years later, Mkhize was elected Premier of KwaZulu-Natal. He was later promoted to ANC chairperson in the province and re-elected in 2012.

2. Dr Zweli Mkhize is a family man

Despite often being in the spotlight, Mkhize manages to keep his family life private. He is happily married to Dr May Mashego, who holds a qualification in medicine and surgery. She is a trustee of the Batho Batho Trust. The couple also founded Ikusasa LeAfrika, an organisation that aims to improve the lives of others.

Zweli and May Mashego have two children, a daughter, Nokulinda Horwood, and a son, Dedani Mkhize. According to Ubetoo, they are known to be a closely-knit Christian family.

3. The fall of Dr Zweli Mkhize

With an illustrious career behind him, it seemed there was no stopping Mkhize; however, at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, he started making headlines for all the wrong reasons. While the lockdown crippled the country’s economy and left citizens distressed, he quickly became an unsung hero. As the health minister, Mkhize became known for his readiness to battle the deadly virus.

It wasn’t long before the minister became embroiled in a tender scandal that left Mzansi outraged. The Digital Vibez saga implicated Mkhize in a scandal that suggested he made off with millions from a Covid-19 and National Health Insurance communications contract. The claims involved several individuals, including his wife and children, EWN reported.

At the time, the money was believed to have been spent on a host of luxury items, including a Toyota Land Cruiser and a nail salon. When the scandal was uncovered, Mkhize was placed on special leave by President Cyril Ramaphosa and later resigned as minister of health.

Following a probe by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), it was found that he may have influenced the tender being awarded to Digital Vibez. It was later determined that there was no evidence to implicate him in the saga.

4. Dr Zweli Mkhize's failed ANC presidency bid

The Digital Vibez saga could not keep Mkhize down for long. He was nominated by several branches to contest the ANC presidential position at the ruling party’s national elective conference in December 2022.

The former health minister told BusinessLIVE that he was unfazed by the scandal and believed he had a chance of ousting Ramaphosa. Despite an exceptional effort, Ramaphosa bagged 2 436 votes ahead of Mkhize’s 1 897.

