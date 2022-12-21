Zweli Mkhize has made the African National Congress NEC cut despite losing the party's presidency position to Cyril Ramaphosa

Top ANC leader Pravin Gordhan was not chosen to be part of the party's highest decision-making body in between conferences

Many South Africans on social media said they were not surprised by most of the names on the NEC list

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

African National Congress members Zweli Mkhize and Pravin Gordhan. Image: Leon Sadiki and Jason Alden

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG - On Wednesday, the African National Congress (ANC) announced members who have been chosen to be on the party's National Executive Committee (NEC).

The ANC said 250 members were contending for the additional 80 positions and more than 4000 delegates cast their votes, reported EWN.

According to TimesLIVE, Zweli Mkhize, who was running for party president, made it onto the NEC, and the Minister of Public Enterprises, Pravin Gordhan, was not elected.

The electoral committee chair Kgalema Motlanthe announced the list, and for the first time in ANC history, there are more women in the NEC than men.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

South Africans took to social media to comment on the newly elected NEC members. Below are a few comments:

Khaukanani Ralishugu said:

"I see a lot of people implicated in serious corruption are on the list, typical ANC."

Vuyisile Duma posted:

"I see all the crooks have made it to the list, we shall punish you in 2024."

Markus Heightz commented:

"As long Pravin is out I'm fine. For now, I'm expecting an immediate reshuffle, and he should be the first one to be reshuffled."

Tshepo Bantsijang mentioned:

"Thank you, Pravin is the weakest link and needs to be fired as Enterprise minister or reshuffled! SoE's are battling because of his incompetence!"

Jake Manzini said:

"That corrupt thug, Jamnandas must go! He only cares about his wealth accumulation and lining his never-full pockets while selling state assets! "

ANC NEC to decide fate of NDZ and 4 other ANC MPs who voted yes for Ramaphosa impeachment proceedings

Briefly News reported that the newly elected National Executive Conference of the African National Congress (ANC) has the enormous task of deciding what to do with party members who voted on the Phala Phala report against the party line.

Re-elected ANC National Chairperson Gwede Mantashe revealed this while speaking at the ruling party's national elective conference in Nasrec, Johannesburg.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News