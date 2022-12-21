Newly elected ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has issued stern warnings to party members who want to vote with their conscience

The outgoing Minister of Transport reminded members that the ANC follows democratic centralism and members need to toe the party line

Mbalula also stated things would change in the ANC, and members will not be allowed to support arrested comrades in court

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress's newly elected secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has emphasised the importance of party members toeing the party line.

Fikile Mbalula has issued warnings to ANC members who want to defy party orders. Image: @MbalulaFikile

Source: Twitter

Mbalula addressed the media after being elected as the new head of Luthuli House and said ANC members are not allowed to vote with their conscience.

"If you don’t follow the party line, you belong elsewhere," said Mbalula.

According to the City Press, Mbalula explained that the ANC is a democratic centralism structure, meaning that the "centre must be upheld".

Mbalula also warned ANC members that they are not allowed to attack the party president Cyril Ramaphosa because by attacking Ramaphosa, they are also attacking the ANC.

In an interview with eNCA, Mbalula stated that the organisation would not align itself with anarchy and would focus on unifying the ANC. However, the party will not align with members who want to support criminally charged comrades.

"We will not align with someone who says Mbalula is arrested, let's go to court and let's organise a march to support him. That's not ANC, that is anarchy," said the new ANC SG.

Here's what South Africans have to say about Mbalula's approach as the newly-elected SG:

@JustDemulcent said:

"I'll believe him only when he sees to it that Jacob Zuma is disciplined and even expelled."

@vusig4u said:

"But he's making sense though."'

@thebeerbruh said:

"So is he totally giving up on his mandate and Minister of Transport? He failed at it and now he is Secretary General. Let's see this show burn in flames."

@DubsSms said:

"SA as a country we need a reliable political party to lead not people who hide their dirty dealings."

