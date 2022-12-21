Disgruntled former member of the African National Congress Carl Niehaus has dissed President Cyril Ramaphosa

Niehaus made fun of Ramaphosa's closing speech at the 55th elective conference, which was attended by a few ANC delegates

The expelled ANC member rubbed peeps the wrong way and made excuses for why the hall had empty seats

JOHANNESBURG - An expelled member of the African National Congress (ANC), Carl Niehaus, seems to be having the last laugh after Cyril Ramaphosa's closing ceremony was boycotted by some party members.

Carl Niehaus upsets peeps after making fun of President Cyril Ramaphosa's closing speech at the elective conference. Images: Phill Magakoe & Ihsaan Haffejee

Niehaus took to social media and posted a video inside the Nasrec hall in Johannesburg showing a lot of empty seats. The dishonoured former ANC NEC member was amused by the clip and said that the "ANC is dead".

"The video is of @CyrilRamaphosa addressing empty seats during his closing address at the 55th @MyANC National Conference. The photo of an empty commission room. The #ANC is dead, it is gone…," wrote Niehaus.

According to EWN, Niehaus was expelled from the ANC four days before the ANC's 55th elective conference kicked off on 16 December after he was found guilty of six counts of misconduct.

His expulsion meant that he was not allowed to participate in the ANC conference as a delegate which was a massive blow for Niehaus, given that he had been a member of the ANC for decades.

Social media users reacted to Niehaus' tweet, and some people were unhappy that he focused on the negative side of the ANC conference, while others celebrated his message. Here's what they had to say:

@HisMaje65536103 said:

"Someone as disgruntled as you focused on negatives which excite you. You participated in ANC politics and you dismally failed. So back off."

@GogoSthopho said:

"I'm here for the last sentence. Love it!!!"

@sthemza18 said:

"Even France supporters left before the trophy was handed to Argentina, it's a normal practice, chest pains are too much, just take your pension and relocate to Orania oom."

@tsitso09 said:

"You can't even think that it was getting late for people to return home. That is why the closing was scheduled for earlier in the day. Many had checked out of hotels. You are just bitter."

@Paledian said:

"An overwhelming majority of ANC branches support CR. He’s the most popular leader in the ANC right now getting the most votes from branches. That’s the image you want to distort. Kindle please show me a video of Zuma or Zweli addressing a full crowd of delegates."

@Emmanue42718476 said:

"Does this make sense? How can the victory be so empty? Why have people left before their leader could address them? People went to get the money promised to them and left to go e joy Christmas. By next week people will be reporting how they got bribed by @MbalulaFikile."

