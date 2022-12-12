The African National Congress has decided to part ways with controversial member Carl Niehaus

Niehaus, who is a close ally of former President Jacob Zuma, was found guilty of six counts of misconduct

South Africans have weighed in on Niehaus's expulsion and some feel that he should have been booted a while ago

JOHANNESBURG - With the African National Congress's (ANC) 55th elective conference fast approaching, the ANC has made the decision to kick out Carl Niehaus.

The ANC has kicked out Carl Niehaus after he was found guilty on six counts of misconduct and violating the party's constitution. Image: Papi Morake & Marco Longari

The controversial ANC member was charged with six counts of misconduct for contravening the ANC's constitution. The allegations against Niehaus were also related to comments he made in June and July 2021 in reaction to Jacob Zuma's arrest.

According to News24, the ANC National Disciplinary Committee found Niehaus guilty of all six counts and for bringing the party to disrepute.

Here's the ANC's full statement:

Last year, Briefly News reported that Niehaus was fired from his position in the ANC headquarters at Luthuli House after making false statements on his social media.

"We find the behaviour of Carl who appears more on public and social media platforms to be divisive, opportunistic and devoid of revolutionary discipline," wrote the ANC.

The ruling party distanced itself from Niehaus's claims. Niehaus was unhappy with the decision and later vowed to take the ANC's top six to court.

South Africans weigh in on Carl Niehaus's expulsion

@Mosky_Mothapo said:

"Former ANC Veterans’ League spokesperson Carl Niehaus has been expelled from the ANC.....@niehaus_carl serves you right."

@mabula565 said:

"ATM and Jimmy Manyi can now give Carl Niehaus his membership card now. He was a double agent all the time, being a member of the ANC and ATM simultaneously."

@TwanaXolani said:

"It's been long overdue, good."

@bubezi25feb1952 said:

"Good riddance to rubbish. It is high time that the ANC got rid of Carl Niehaus."

