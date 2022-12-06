Carl Niehaus has become the aim of a joke after he accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of sending a rented crowd of "thugs" to attack him

The suspended MKMVA spokesperson was at Nasrec in Johannesburg to protest against Ramaphosa when he was allegedly heckled for food

South Africans have found Niehaus' accusation hilarious, with some people pointing out that there was nothing wrong with people eating at lunchtime

JOHANNESBURG - Suspended uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veteran's Association (MKMVA) spokesperson Carl Niehaus is being made fun of after he accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of sending paid protestors to attack him.

Carl Niehaus has accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of hiring people to attack him while he protested at Nasrec in Johannesburg. Image: Luca Sola

Niehaus, a staunch supporter of former president Jacob Zuma, alleged that the "rent-a-crowd of thugs" were given fast food from KFC as a reward for heckling him during his demonstration at Nasrec in Johannesburg.

According to The Citizen, Niehaus picketed outside Nasrec on Monday, 5 December, against Ramaphosa following the Section 89 panel's Phala Phala report findings.

The panel stated that the president may have violated his oath of office and the law by how he handled the theft on his Limpopo farm in February 2020.

Niehaus had been picketing by himself in anticipation of the ANC's national executive committee's decision regarding Ramaphosa's future. He told reporters outside Nasrec that he was pushed around while protesting and waiting for other comrades to join him.

Niehaus accused Ramaphosa of bringing the ANC into disrepute and added that he needed to vacate his office.

Despite his best efforts to protest against Ramaphosa, the NEC met on Monday and decided to back Ramaphosa and reject the Section 89 panel's report, according to EWN.

The ANC NEC also stated that Ramaphosa would remain the party's president, and the ANC's parliamentary caucus was ordered to back Ramaphosa in the National Assembly.

Here's what South Africans had to say about Niehaus' accusations:

@Oupas83452501 said:

"The time uBaba fed you with Supra’s cow meat at Nkandla we didn’t complain."

@Sonwabi14956237 said:

"But when your supporters go and support Zuma and Ace we don't call them rented supporters because we know all of you RETs. You rent them, you are in chest pains Carl "

@kgotsor02 said:

"But people must eat when it's lunch time like they eat cows every day in Nkandla."

@BrandonRennie8 said:

"Isn't that the ANC way - KFC t-shirts, grants?"

