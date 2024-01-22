The former Free State premier and African National Congress secretary general, Ace Magashule, was accused of assaulting a man in Virginia

The assault, which went viral in a video, allegedly took place when members of Magashule's party, African Congress Transformation, forced him to take a shirt

He threw the shirt back, and it allegedly hit Ace, who reportedly became violent

Ace Magashule has been accused of assaulting a man for rejecting his political party's T-shirt. Images: Guillem Sartorio/AFP via Getty Images

The African Congress Transformation president and former Free State premier, Ace Magashule, allegedly assaulted a man in the Free State because of a T-shirt. The man refused to take a t-shirt the party members were handing out, and when he threw the shirt. It allegedly landed on Magashule. South Africans were livid at the man's assault.

ACT party members assaulted a man

According to SABC News, the man, Ndade Moletsane, was outside an area in Virginia where the ACT party, which belongs to the former ANC secretary general Magashule, was campaigning for political party members in preparation for the 2024 General Elections. Moletsane said that party members were dishing out T-shirts to the public when they passed him. He alleges that one of them threw a shirt at him, and because he didn't want it, he threw it back.

In doing so, the shirt allegedly landed on Magashule's face. To the man's surprise, Magashule allegedly stepped out of the car, hurled insults at him and was joined by his bodyguards in assaulting Moletsane. Moletsane opened a case of assault against Magashule. In a video posted on X, formerly Twitter, by @goolammv, a man can be seen getting assaulted by members of his new political party. Watch the video here:

Mzansi was displeased with Magashule

Netizens on Facebook were angry at the allegations levelled against Magashule.

Nkosinathi Mahoota Mali said:

"Signs of a dictator. Even if they didn't assault the guy, the intimidation on its own is a clear indication that if he can be a president, many people will be intimidated."

Thulsni Cele added:

"Ace is hungry for leadership. If he starts insulting and assaulting citizens, who will vote for him?"

C'pho Maleka commented:

"This is not the first story that involves Magashule and assault."

Klaas Mampsa remarked:

"Anger can lead you to do nonsensical things."

Anthony Barker exclaimed:

"Surprised? Not at all."

Ace Magashule joins forces with the MK party

