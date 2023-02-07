Deputy President David Mabuza's resignation has raised a few questions, and Political expert Dr Ongama Mthimka has answered a few

Mtimka explained that President Cyril Ramaphosa might be uncomfortable with Mabuza's resignation announcement

Opposition parties have also weighed in on the situation and are angered by Mabuza's decision to announce his departure at his brother's funeral

JOHANNESBURG - Outgoing Deputy President David Mabuza shocked South Africans when he announced his resignation at his brother's funeral.

Political expert Dr Ongama Mtimka says David Mabuza has found a way to make himself relevant by announcing his resignation at his brother's funeral. Images: Waldo Swiegers & Fani Mahuntsi

Although there had been media speculation that Mabuza would step down to make way for the newly elected African National Congress (ANC) deputy president Paul Mashatile, Mabuza's announcement still seemed untimely.

Politics expert says David Mabuza's resignation seems to make President Cyril Ramaphosa uncomfortable

In an interview with Briefly News, Political and Governmental Studies lecturer at Nelson Mandela University, Dr Ongama Mtimka, weighed in on Mabuza's resignation and said it shifts the focus on the change of leadership in the ANC from President Cyril Ramaphosa to be about the entire cabinet.

Mtimka added that the president seemed rather uncomfortable about Mabuza's announcement, which explains why Ramaphosa may have felt the need to control the narrative by asking Mabuza to stay in office a little longer.

Mtimka further explained that Mabuza's resignation has also pressured the president to find his successor.

"It appears that the president is uncomfortable with it or the manner of its introduced to the public, as such that he felt that he needed to control the messaging.

In that way, he is trying to buy time from the pressure the resignation creates to find a successor. In this case, it is most likely Paul Mashatile," said Mtimka.

David Mabuza's resignation might have been strategic

The NMU lecturer stated that he would not find it surprising to discover that Mabuza's resignation was all a strategy to force Ramaphosa's hand to appoint Mashatile as the deputy president.

"David Mabuza has found a way to make himself important to factions. Having lost his political power leading up to the Nasrec conference, I think he calculated that he could be of best use to Paul Mashatile," stated Mtimka.

Mtimka further explained that Ramaphosa's reluctance to change the deputy president could be because the president is mindful of Mashatile's potential to create a new "anti-Ramaphosa" faction within the ruling party.

"I don't think he wanted to bring Mashatile with haste, nor did he not want to include him without first establishing some basis for why he excluded him," he explained.

According to Mtimka, Mabuza's resignation took away some potential messaging on the president's part that could have explained why the deputy president of the ANC could not be appointed as the country's number two.

Opposition parties outraged by David Mabuza's resignation announcement

Opposition parties such as the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) and the Congress of the People (COPE) say Mabuza's announcement was strange and he should not have announced his resignation at a family gathering.

ACDP's Wayne Thring has questioned Mabuza's decision to announce his resignation at a family event and not through the presidency, reports EWN.

"We view his resignation as strange in the sense that his resignation was announced at a family funeral," said Thring.

Thring explained that the president would have made the announcement in typical situations and taken the country into his confidence.

COPE's Dennis Bloem stated that Mabuza's announcement was abhorrent and unacceptable. According to IOL, Bloem added that South Africans could not accept the situation as it was.

"It is such an abnormal situation. We as the voters can never accept such a situation," said Bloem.

Bloem stated that Mabuza disrespected taxpayers by announcing his resignation at his brother's funeral. He also urged Ramaphosa and the ANC to get their house in order, adding that COPE expects the president to announce Mabuza's resignation officially.

