Economists are urging President Cyril Ramaphosa to make changes to his cabinet to give SA's economy a much-needed boost

Some experts have expressed concern in the ANC's current cabinet, claiming the existing economic cluster has been underperforming

The swearing-in of Paul Mashatile as a member of parliament signals that Ramaphosa may reshuffle the cabinet soon

JOHANNESBURG - Economists are adamant that if President Cyril Ramaphosa is serious about saving South Africa's ailing economy, he must make changes to his cabinet as a matter of urgency.

Economists claim that the health of SA's economy depends on President Cyril Ramaphosa reshuffling his cabinet. Image: GULSHAN KHAN

Source: Getty Images

Several experts have claimed that Ramaphosa's hesitation in reshuffling the cabinet may negatively impact the achievement of economic growth and recovery targets.

Professor Janni Rossouw of the Wits Business School believes that the calibre of African National Congress members currently in parliament leaves much to be desired. Rossouw said that the current economic cluster doesn't inspire confidence.

Economist Dale Mckinley singled out Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi, calling for his removal because his performance as the minister has been lacklustre, EWN reported.

Paul Mashatile's swearing-in as an MP paves the way for a cabinet reshuffle

The economists may not have to wait long to have their fears assuaged. BusinessDay reported that the swearing-in of Paul Mashatile into parliament is a ding that a cabinet reshuffle may follow.

Mashatile, the deputy president of the ANC, was sworn into parliament on Monday, 7 January and is expected to take over from the outgoing Deputy President of South Africa, David Mabuza, as soon as Mabuza's resignation is accepted.

South Africans are doubtful that a cabinet reshuffle will have an impact on SA's economy

Citizens believe reshuffling the cabinet would be a fruitless exercise.

Here are some comments:

@BizGuru4 asked:

"Reshuffle with what since there are no longer compatible candidates within the ANC."

@MkenyanaWonder speculated:

"Even that reshuffle will be the rotation of ministers from one department to another."

@MthokozisiNdwa2 claimed:

"This country doesn't need a cabinet reshuffle, it needs a political change."

@Ultimat_Sparrow questioned:

"SA's problems cannot be solved by a cabinet reshuffle. How will a reshuffling bring solutions to a shrinking economy?"

