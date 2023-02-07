Pemmy Majodina wants the ANC MP accused of murdering his wife recalled from South Africa's Parliament

Sibusiso Kula is facing charges of allegedly stabbing Jenifer Mohlomi to death in November 2022

ANC chief whip Majodina said the wheels are already in motion for Mohlomi to lose his seat in the National Assembly

CAPE TOWN - Chief whip of the African National Congress, Pemmy Majodina, wants murder-accused ANC MP Sibusiso Kula booted out of the National Assembly.

Kula is currently facing charges for allegedly killing his wife, Jenifer Mohlomi, who was stabbed multiple times in the couple's home in November 2022, EWN reported.

The 34-year-old murder accused was denied bail by the Orkney Magistrates Courts and will be back in court on 29 February.

Majodina says the ANC cannot have people accused of GBV and femicide in its ranks

In light of the seriousness of gender-based violence in South Africa, Majodina said the ruling party cannot have people accused of such heinous crimes against women in its ranks.

The ANC chief whip said she's compiled a report and proposes that the party apply the step-aside rule to Kula and have him face the national disciplinary committee, eNCA reported.

Majodina added that processes have already begun to remove Kule from the National Assembly.

Majodina declared:

"We cannot allow such allegations against a Member of Parliament."

South Africans agree that the murder-accused MP should be stripped of his seat in Parliament

Citizens agree with Pemmy Majodina wholeheartedly, but many questioned why the ANC is dragging its feet.

Below are some reactions:

@Richard_Spoor commented:

"Seems fair."

@Meatman_WP added:

"One flicker of ethics amongst the ANC."

@LetsbeR75712323 asked:

"Why has he not been recalled already? ANC does not want to hold any of its members accountable!"

@Johan_Kleiin said:

"I highly agree. Even if he's innocent (I'm not saying he is), it does not set a good example by keeping him there."

@ThatTrevor55 claimed:

"You would think any clown, accused and on a charge of murdering his wife, would hang his head in shame and voluntarily resign... Not in RSA."

