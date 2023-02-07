Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu and President Cyril Ramaphosa are expected to meet to discuss the Tottenham Hotspur deal

Sisulu met with the South African Tourism (SAT) board members where she received proper clarity on the matter

Citizens took to social media to call out SAT’s almost R1 billion deal, with many saying the money should be used elsewhere

JOHANNESBURG - Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu is expected to soon brief President Cyril Ramaphosa on the controversial Tottenham Hotspur deal.

Minister Lindiwe Sisulu is expected to brief President Cyril Ramaphosa on the Tottenham Hotspur deal. Image: Tebogo Letsie & Mike Hutchings

Source: Getty Images

The discussion with Ramaphosa comes after Sisulu met with the South African Tourism (SAT) board members on Saturday, 4 February. The minister was fully briefed on the almost R1 billion deal.

Sisulu’s spokesman Steve Motale told the Daily Sun that the minister will meet Ramaphosa in the coming days. However, he added that Sisulu is still awaiting a response from the Presidency.

The nature of the deal has sparked much discussion, with some citizens blasting the SA Tourism deal. The huge uproar was also the backdrop for the resignation of three board members.

Enver Duminy, Ravi Nadasen, and Rosemary Anderson informed Sisulu of their decision to resign with immediate effect. According to EWN, the board members’ departures follow a difference of opinions.

Should the proposed jersey sleeve deal be accepted, SAT will receive kit branding, interview background branding, match-day advertising and partnership announcements. The proposal will also see training camps being hosted in South Africa along with free access to tickets and stadium hospitality.

Mzansi fed-up with Tottenham Hotspur deal

@ChrisScholtz4 said:

“The fact that Ramaphosa is even entertaining the discussion under the current circumstances in SA - just shows how little he cares about the suffering of citizens - the very people he campaigns to help - apparently.”

@L1tl10ld48 commented:

“These ministers are milking the people for all they can, disgusting president Ramaphosa should think carefully about his actions!”

Source: Briefly News