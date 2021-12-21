Advocate Dali Mpofu said that he believes that Jacob Zuma is suffering the effects of a decision that was not his fault

The former president was granted leave to appeal by the Pretoria High Court today, setting aside their previous decision

South Africans took to social media to share their opinions on Advocate Mpofu, most of which were highly critical

PRETORIA - During Zuma's leave to appeal hearing today (21 December), Advocate Dali Mpofu, former president Jacob Zuma's lawyer, said that he believes that Zuma is suffering the effects of a judgement that he is not responsible for.

Today's hearing followed a decision last week by the Pretoria High Court that Zuma's medical parole is illegal and should not have been granted.

According to The Sowetan, Mpofu claims that the Supreme Court, to which Zuma's case has been referred, will most likely let him remain out on parole.

South Africa reacts to Mpofu's success in Zuma's hearing

South Africans took to social media to share their criticism of Advocate Mpofu after Zuma was granted leave to appeal in his hearing today, thereby causing him to trend on Twitter. Briefly News has rounded up some of them here:

Jacob Zuma might be home for Christmas, granted leave to appeal

Earlier Briefly News reported that the High Court in Pretoria has granted former president Jacob Zuma leave to appeal, meaning that the court's previous decision which deemed his medical parole unlawful has been set aside.

Judge Elias Matojane said that Zuma's case raises questions about how the Correctional Services Act should be applied and that the matter must be referred to the Supreme Court.

While Zuma and his supporters are confident that this means the former president will be allowed to remain out of prison on parole, Judge Matojane warned him that the judges assigned to his case in the Supreme Court might not be of the same opinion.

