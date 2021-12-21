The High Court in Pretoria has granted former president Jacob Zuma leave to appeal, setting aside their previous decision

Judge Elias Matojane warned Jacob Zuma and his supporters that the Supreme Court judges may not support his judgement

Matojane emphasised that other judges need to treat Zuma in a humane and compassionate manner

PRETORIA - The High Court in Pretoria has granted former president Jacob Zuma leave to appeal, meaning that the court's previous decision which deemed his medical parole unlawful has been set aside.

Judge Elias Matojane said that Zuma's case raises questions about how the Correctional Services Act should be applied and that the matter must be referred to the Supreme Court.

While Zuma and his supporters are confident that this means the former president will be allowed to remain out of prison on parole, Judge Matojane warned him that the judges assigned to his case in the Supreme Court might not be of the same opinion, News24 reports.

Reasons for Matojane's statement and Zuma's next steps

According to TimesLIVE, Matojane said today (21 December) that he believes Zuma should not have to repeat his medical parole time by going back to prison, as it is not his fault that medical parole was erroneously given.

Matojane added that Zuma's movement has been restricted, barring a prayer meeting and his once-off meeting with his allies. The judge said that even though Zuma is not currently in prison, he is serving time.

Judge Matojane emphasised in his judgement that Zuma should be treated by the Supreme Court with “compassion, empathy and humanness."

South Africans react to the latest developments in Zuma's case

"We are all equal before the law and if we are not equal Zuma, will get his medical parole."

"Trust the medical experts (and the closer they are to government the more so)."

"Great news for the old man. @PresJGZuma please enjoy Christmas with your beloved family and stop playing in the public gallery. Your advanced age and health doesn't allow for that. Rest and enjoy your lovely packs at home."

Ronald Lamola calls for restraint after Jacob Zuma medical parole ruling

Previously, Briefly News reported that the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola called for calm across South Africa following the Pretoria High Court's decision to overturn former National Commissioner of Correctional Services Arthur Fraser's decision to grant former President Jacob Zuma medical parole.

Reports on the ground suggested that the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and the South African Police Service (SAPS) will be on high alert for any signs of unrest across South Africa following the ruling that Zuma should go back to jail to see out his sentence.

Further, the High Court ruled that Zuma's medical parole release from prison last month went against the law. During a security cluster meeting in Pretoria, Lamola told reporters that steps were being taken to thwart incidents similar to those that transpired amid the civil unrest in July.

