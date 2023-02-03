Deputy President David Mabuza’s absence from the African National Congress’ (ANC) lekgotla was noticeable

Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele said that Mabuza sent his apologies for missing the important event

Mabuza's office later released a statement saying that the deputy president was away due to his brother’s passing

PRETORIA - Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele explained Deputy President David Mabuza’s absence from cabinet’s lekgotla.

Minister Mondli Gungubele said David Mabuza is not a truant despite his absence at lekgotla. Image: Jeffrey Abrahams & J. Countess

Source: Getty Images

During the two-day event held at the Sefako Makgatho presidential guest house on Thursday, 2 February, Mabuza was a no-show. However, Gungubele said that he submitted an apology to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The minister in the presidency said only Ramaphosa can do an evaluation of his apology. He also said it is unclear if Mabuza was unwell, TimesLIVE reported.

Gungubele said the deputy president does not have a history of “behaving like a truant” and said he respects his work. He added that he respects Mabuza’s apology.

Mabuza's office later released a statement saying that the deputy president’s brother passed away and he was making funeral preparations.

The deputy’s absence came after News24 reported that Mabuza informed Ramaphosa of his plan to resign.

ANC sets wheels in motion for Paul Mashatile to take over from David Mabuza as SA's deputy president

Briefly News also reported that Deputy President of the African National Congress Paul Mashatile is well on his way to taking over as Deputy President of South Africa.

This comes after the ruling party's national officials decided that Mashatile must head back to work in Parliament after he left the government to take up the position of treasurer-general of Luthuli House. According to SABC News, the ANC's provincial structure in Gauteng has rearranged its province to a national list so that the deputy president can be sworn in as a member of parliament.

Mashatile was elected President Cyril Ramaphosa's second-in-command during the ANC's 55th national elective conference in December 2023. After the incumbent deputy president's there were calls for Ramaphosa to reshuffle his executive to make way for new NEC members including Mashatile, EWN reported.

