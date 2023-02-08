The Congress of the People (COPE) expressed outrage over Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s recent conduct

The party labelled Sisulu’s behaviour during the meeting with Parliament’s Oversight Committee as unacceptable

Spokesperson of COPE Dennis Bloem said that the minister must be reminded that she is not untouchable

PRETORIA - The Congress of the People (COPE) believes that Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu is not fit to hold her office.

COPE has called for Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu to be fired for her recent behaviour. Image: OJ Koloti & Leon Sadiki

This follows Sisulu’s meeting with Parliament’s Oversight Committee on Tourism over the controversial proposal to spend almost R1-billion to sponsor English football club Tottenham Hotspur. The South African Tourism Board was also present at the meeting.

The party said Sisulu showed disregard for the committee and labelled her behaviour as unacceptable. In a video shared on Twitter, Sisulu could be seen arriving at the meeting late and disrupting the proceedings.

The committee ruled that the deal be scrapped. However, Sisulu disagreed with the decision and said President Cyril Ramaphosa would make the final call since it was a matter of national interest.

Chairperson of the Committee, Tandi Mahambehlala said the minister’s remarks were out-of-order. Echoing the same sentiment was COPE that said her behaviour undermined Parliament and the constitution.

COPE spokesperson Dennis Bloem told SABC News that the minister must be reminded that she is not untouchable. He called for Ramaphosa to remove her from his cabinet.

Mzansi reacts to Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s behaviour

@ThisIsMduh said:

“Yoh! Mam’ Sisulu is being disrespected here. People are so emboldened because they’re part of the ‘right’ faction."

@HelloThando commented:

“What a chaotic meeting.”

@Ncibana wrote:

“Mahambehlala is leadership, and Lindiwe is rude.”

SA Tourism CEO Themba Khumalo apologises for “arrogant” statement, says he lashed out while under attack

Briefly News also reported that the acting CEO of SA Tourism, Themba Khumalo, has apologised to the Tourism Portfolio Committee and the South African public for lashing out during a press conference on Thursday, 2 February.

Khumalo was addressing the leaked documents on the contentious almost R1 billion sponsorship deal with Tottenham Hotspur. The media briefly became heated when the acting CEO berated the press about the controversy.

The acting CEO said he lost his cool because he was under attack on social media and felt under pressure during the press conference, TimesLIVE reported.

