The acting CEO of South African Tourism Themba Khumalo has apologised for a very public outburst

Khumalo said that he lashed out during a press conference about the controversial sponsorship deal with Tottenham Hotspur because he felt attacked

The chairperson of parliament's tourism portfolio committee lambasted The CEO for speaking to South Africans like they were children

CAPE TOWN - The acting CEO of SA Tourism, Themba Khumalo, has apologised to the Tourism Portfolio Committee and the South African public for lashing out during a press conference on Thursday, 2 February.

SA Tourism acting CEO Themba Khumalo says he lashed out about the Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship deal because he felt attacked. Image: @TheTruthPanther

Khumalo was addressing the leaked documents on the contentious almost R1bn sponsorship deal with Tottenham Hotspur. The media briefly became heated when the acting CEO berated the press about the controversy.

The acting CEO said he lost his cool because he was under attack on social media and felt under pressure during the press conference, TimesLIVE reported.

Khumalo pleaded:

"Please forgive me!”

Khumalo was in parliament briefing the tourism committee on the deal when chairperson Tandi Mahambehlala gave the CEO an earful for talking to for speaking to South Africans as though they were children.

Mahambehlala rebuked:

"That was an embarrassing moment for us, we did not take it lightly.”

Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu's no-show ruffles feathers in parliament

Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu didn't attend the tourism portfolio committee meeting, which didn't sit well with several MPs.

Mahambehla accused Sisulu of thinking the rules did not apply to her and never attending meetings.

The committee issued a summons against Sisulu because of her poor attendance record in 2022, but the minister ultimately ignored the summons, News24 reported.

Minister Lindiwe Sisulu and President Cyril Ramaphosa expected to discuss R1bn Tottenham Hotspur deal

In a related story, Briefly News reported that Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu is expected to brief President Cyril Ramaphosa on the controversial Tottenham Hotspur deal soon.

The discussion with Ramaphosa comes after Sisulu met with the South African Tourism (SAT) board members on Saturday, 4 February. The minister was fully briefed on the almost R1 billion deal.

Sisulu’s spokesman, Steve Motale, told the Daily Sun that the minister would meet Ramaphosa in the coming days. However, he added that Sisulu is still awaiting a response from the Presidency.

