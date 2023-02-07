The Inkatha Freedom Party has slammed recent claims made by the Economic Freedom Fighters

The Red Berets accused the IFP of allegedly plotting to have its secretary-general, Marshall Dlamini, assassinated

The IFP called for the police to investigate the political party’s claims, leaving citizens cracking jokes about the EFF

KWAZULU-NATAL - The IFP believes that the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are using “false narratives” and sensationalism and taking a leaf out of the African National Congress’ playbook.

This comes after the Red Berets accused the IFP of allegedly plotting to assassinate EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini. The IFP rubbished the claims as nothing more than fabricated allegations.

The political party said the EFF’s allegations are inflammatory and constitute dangerous politicking. In a statement released by the IFP, the party called for Police Minister Bheki Cele and the State Security Agency to clarify the allegations.

“They [EFF] has produced nothing whatsoever to back this serious claim, which the IFP now demands to be investigated by SAPS. If SAPS genuinely knew of an assassination plot and knew who was plotting it, they would have made arrests,” said the party.

The drama between the two political parties began after EFF leader Julius Malema publicly distanced his party from the IFP. The Red Berets said they did not want to be subjected to politically motivated killings, according to EWN.

The EFF said it plans to launch its own investigations into the IFP since it could not rely on law enforcement. The party also claimed that it had to put additional safety measures in place to ensure Dlamini’s safety.

Mzansi mocks EFF’s assassination allegations against IFP

Solly Mothabela said:

“Since when does the police report to the EFF? I mean, if they had intel, they would have opened charges and acted. The EFF mustn't think we are fools.”

Vere Hein posted:

“This country is like the wild west, first world is not our scene.”

Luu Tolman Dlelanga commented:

“All of a sudden, they have confidence in the police.”

Jennyifer De Beer wrote:

“Just like a bunch of kids, keep fighting each other. Grow up.”

Themba Zulu added:

“EFF messed up with the wrong people this time around.”

