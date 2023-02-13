Transport Minister and ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula spoke on AKA’s murder

Mbalula said the killing was an ordered hit, leaving many social media users calling him out for stating “obvious” information

He also expressed confidence in the police and said he's sure Kiernan Forbes' killers will be caught and the motive uncovered

JOHANNESBURG – “AKA was assassinated.” That's the remark made by Transport Minister and ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula is convinced that AKA's murder was a planned hit. Image: Lee Warren & @SiveXaluva

The minister was among other government officials, including Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, who visited the slain rapper’s home in Bryanston. Addressing the media outside AKA’s home, Mbalula expressed anger over the killing.

He questioned the motive behind the shooting. According to eNCA, while he said he could not speculate, he said the killing appeared to be a hit.

The musician and his long-time friend Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane were gunned down on Durban’s Florida Road on Friday, 10 February. The murder sparked widespread outrage, with many fans calling for justice.

The minister also expressed confidence in the SAPS and said he's sure the killers will be caught and the motive uncovered. He urged anyone with information to come forward, SABC News reported.

Minister Fikile Mbalula’s remarks on AKA’s death leave Mzansi annoyed

@NgwanaaNtate said:

“Well done, Mbalula. He literally solved the case. We had no clue what happened.”

@Hellion_SA commented:

“Thanks for that, Captain Obvious.”

@KumkaniDyantyi posted:

“Is he saying this based on the CCTV he saw or based on the important information he might know? Police must include him with people who might be asked some questions.”

@Mangeth_Zikode wrote:

“Only a genius could figure that out.”

@thats_happy added:

“Isn’t that obvious?”

AKA: Organised crime unit takes over murder investigation as fans continue to mourn slain rapper

Briefly News also reported that the murder investigation of rapper Kiernan Forbes, AKA, has been taken over by the police’s organised crime unit.

AKA and his long-time friend, Tebello’ Tibz’ Motsoane, were gunned down outside a restaurant on Durban’s Florida Road on Friday, 10 February. The brutal killing sent shockwaves throughout the country.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Robert Netshiunda told News24 that a manhunt for the assailants is underway. Forbes and a bodyguard were walking towards their vehicle when the gunman approached them and fired shots at close range.

