The Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) slammed Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba

This comes after a video of the MEC shouting at a foreign national patient last August began doing its rounds online

Many citizens took to social media to defend the Limpopo MEC’s remarks, while others agreed with the council

LIMPOPO - Limpopo health MEC Phophi Ramathuba has come under fire after shouting at a Zimbabwean patient in a Limpopo provincial hospital last August.

The Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) labelled her conduct as unprofessional. The council said her behaviour directed at a vulnerable patient was unbecoming of a medical professional.

This comes after Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) Mbuyiseni Ndlozi laid a complaint with HPCSA against the MEC following the video clip that began doing its rounds online. In the video clip, the MEC could be heard berating a patient, believed to be a Zimbabwean national, for wasting the hospital’s resources.

Ndlozi said Ramathuba violated her core ethical values and good practice standards, TimesLIVE reported.

Some of the ethics included respecting patients and acting in their best interests even if it conflicts with their own self-interest. Ndlozi said appropriate action should be taken against Ramathuba.

HPCSA added that the council would impose a penalty against the MEC for shouting at the patient’s bedside.

Mzansi reacts to the health council’s remarks on Limpopo health MEC Phophi Ramathuba

@ZPatriotsa said:

“I still stand by Dr Phophi.”

@somkheleomkhulu commented:

“She also constantly abuses hospital staff and management all for clout.”

@Thembarie wrote:

“Hhaibo, she was factual not shouting. I stand with her all the way in her reaction.”

@ItsoBla posted:

“Ethically she was way out of line for likes.”

@sbxmc added:

“Then if this is the standard the HPCSA wants to set, then I feel sorry for the health practitioners that had to be removed from the register. Our oath says; "Treat all the patients with respect and dignity irrespective of their nationality, race, gender and religious beliefs”.”

