The President of the MK Party, Jacob Zuma, has threatened to remove senior MKP members who negotiated a coalition with the African National Congress in KwaZulu-Natal

He accused senior members, including Mervyn Dirks, Sthembiso Sello Magubane and others of engaging in discussions with the ANC for a possible coalition

He said the MK Party was not formed to revive the ANC and threatened the senior members with expulsion

KWAZULU-NATAL — The MK Party president, Jacob Zuma, has warned senior members, including KwaZulu-Natal's chief whip, Mervyn Dirks, not to continue with negotiations to form a coalition government with the African National Congress (ANC) in the province.

Zuma threatens senior members

According to News24, Msholozi sent letters to Dirks, who was appointed the party's chief whip in KwaZulu-Natal in 2024, and three other senior members, including Bongumusa Mkhize, Sthembiso Magubane and Serame Mogale. He accused them of engaging in discussions with the ANC to form a coalition government in the province. He said these actions contravene the MK Party policy, which made it clear that no party member should engage in any talks with the ANC.

Msholozi said the ANC is directionless, collapsing, and ethically bankrupt. He reminded them that the MK Party had gained tremendous ground in the province and is the dominant force.

The president of the MK Party, who launched the MK Party on 16 December 2023 in Soweto, accused them of participating in factional activities, telling lies and providing misleading information, opposing official decisions, and behaving in a manner that provokes serious divisions, among other violations. He has given them six days to respond to the accusations and give reasons why they should not be shown the door.

South Africans roast Zuma

Some netizens commenting on @News24's X tweet slammed Zuma.

Ali G said:

"Just like Malema and the EFF, MKP is Zuma's fiefdom. He can do whatever he wants, whenever he wants to."

Riri71-o9o said:

"Jacob is waiting patiently. He thinks he is going to win the next election, and then he'll loot this country into kingdom come."

Wilson Jade said:

"MK has delivered nothing but fighting, absenteeism in Parliament and demanding to drink coffee in Parliament. So many wasted votes."

Exposing ANC said:

"He must fire them immediately. It cannot be that they run their own show. They want to get into power by all means."

Independent said:

"Lies. MK has a structure that handles discussions about those matters. You are just trying to sow divisions ahead of the by-elections."

