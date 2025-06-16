One TikTok video shows an elderly couple whose romantic bond was obvious as they shared a meal together

The lovebirds became TikTok viral sensations after they were captured in their natural element on camera

Online users were gushing after watching the sweet interaction between the man and woman during mealtime

A doting husband and wife showed people how much they are still in love with each other after decades of marriage. The couple was completely absorbed in each other's presence as they ate together.

A man and woman married for 27 years ate a meal together and went viral. Image: @mikey.moloi

Source: TikTok

The video of the man and woman loving each other with a simple gesture received thousands of likes. People commented on the video, completely taken by how loving the couple looked.

Man and wife eat together

In a TikTok posted by @mikey.moloi, an elderly couple was sharing a meal in a wholesome way. The married man and woman were eating a meal from the same plate. They were also engaged in a warm verbal exchange while enjoying the dish. Watch the video of the romantic moment below:

Elderly couple gives love advice

Briefly News reported that another couple left people in their feelings after they went viral. A man and woman looked more in love than ever after three decades of marriage. Viewers were touched after the couple shared some of the wisdom they gave about having a lasting marriage.

SA gushes over man and wife

Some people say they believe eating from the same plate creates a bond between people. Others shared their own experience of trying to eat from the same plate with their partners, saying it was a bad idea for them.

South Africans were touched by a couple married for 27 years who seemed closer than ever. Image: @mikey.moloi

Source: TikTok

Juliene Morlock said:

"We, as young adults we can learn from this experience. 27 years is not a joke."

MrsTaunyane wrote:

"I just said to my husband..."Baby, I want us to be able to still do this after 19 years. We have been married for eight years and still enjoy eating together 🥰"

MaSgananda said:

"My gogo used to say we have to normalise eating like this..it's creates a hidden bond."

Patoviper wrote:

"My mum eats her plate then comes to my dad’s. Apparently, his plate tastes better but she cooked."

LETHABO❤️ remarked:

"Never my husband mixes everything after so much work of putting the presentation, I can't eat mixed food 😂😂."

Thabiso.Smith@26 shared:

"When we were growing up my friend's father did that and his reason was, if his wife poisoned him then both of them will die together 😂"

DJ Ambiance gushed:

"These ARE the type of people you should look up to when it comes to marriages, not these celebrities."

phenyoselepe7 added:

"😩My guy and I once tried this…I fought with him the whole day because I wasn’t full NEVER again…I can’t compromise my food intake. Shame"

Other Briefly News stories about married couples

One couple went viral after a video of themselves on a lunch date left South Africans gushing over their romance.

Another couple left many South Africans touched after they shared a delicious sweet treat in a video.

An elderly couple showed each other some love while they were in public, and people could not stop raving about their romantic moment.

In another story, people were delighted to see an elderly couple get married in a simple ceremony at government offices.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News