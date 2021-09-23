The infamous Twitter war veteran Ntsiki Mazwai has returned to battle, this time aiming her shots at MetroFM DJ MoFlava

Ntsiki took to her timeline to express that she does not understand why the radio station is still holding on to someone to "lame" and "mediocre"

MoFlo has not responded to the tweleb but instead, fans came rushing to defend him saying: "Love the show, man is doing a great job!"

Ntsiki Mazwai is well-known for stirring things up on Twitter in her grand debates with other Mzansi celebs. Ntsiki isn't too shy to share her opinion; this time she voiced the fact that she feels MetroFM should have replaced MoFlava a long time ago.

Ntsiki Mazwai fires shots at MoFlava's breakfast show on MetroFM. Image: @miss_ntsiki_mazwai and @moflava

Source: Instagram

Many Saffas have their go-to radio stations for their drive to work and drive home. With such a variety of stations, Ntsiki's happens to be the one with the 'boring' MoFlava, leading her to question why he was still there, reports TimesLive.

In a post Mazwai said:

I don't know why Metro FM hangs onto MoFlava... He is so lame and mediocre. Especially for a breakfast show. What a boring personality with nothing to offer RESHUFFLE!!!!!!"

Unlike her usual Twitter feuds, Ntsiki found herself going back-and-forth with tweeps instead of MoFlava himself.

@katlegodavid87 commented:

"But no one forces you to listen to his show. Guess we all have preferences. I don't listen to King's suite coz I also feel it's wack but I just switch to another station. Konje wena what's your real talent sisi except being a sister to usisi Thandiswa??"

@Fykxxx added:

"I agree that we are all entitled to our own opinions. What I don't agree with, is someone feeling the need to publicly criticise another person and in so doing mess with the affected person's livelihood. Come on Ntsiki... you know better, please do better..."

@ndinguye commented:

"It's okay not to like someone, but you don't have to be mean and disrespectful about it. This is his livelihood."

Life after twars: Ntsiki Mazwai and Dineo Ranaka reunited after years beefing

Briefly News reported that singer Ntsiki Mazwai is infamous for her Twitter feuds with many local celebrities. In 2015, radio personality Dineo Ranaka found herself exchanging some harsh words with Mazwai, ultimately resulting in a fierce Twitter war.

Fast-track to today, the pair find themselves sharing a set and, to Mzansi's surprise, sharing snaps on socials nogal.

Following a comment Ranaka made about how not wearing a weave can make you look dirty, the two got into a heated argument. The comment did not go down well with Ntsiki and she took to social media to urge the reality star to take her medication, reports OKMzansi.

Before followers could digest the shock, the celebs were in a full-blown Twitter war. The two were throwing shots at each other with Ntsiki questioning Dineo on how many baby daddies she had and Ranaka clapping back by questioning Mazwai's personal hygiene choices.

Source: Briefly.co.za