Life After Twars: Ntsiki Mazwai and Dineo Ranaka Reunited After Years Beefing

Years after a heated exchange of hurtful words on social media between Dineo Ranaka and Ntsiki Mazwai, the pair have reunited

Ranaka and Mazwai had to put the past behind them as they found themselves working together on a production

Ntsiki took to social media to share a snap of her and Dineo to show that the 'frenemies' have let bygones be bygones

Singer Ntsiki Mazwai is infamous for her Twitter feuds with many local celebrities. In 2015, radio personality Dineo Ranaka found herself exchanging some harsh words with Mazwai, ultimately resulting in a fierce Twitter war. Fast-track to today, the pair find themselves sharing a set and, to Mzansi's surprise, sharing snaps on socials.

Ntsiki Mazwai and Dineo Ranaka have reunited as friends years after their heated social media exchange. Image: @miss_ntsiki_mazwai & @dineoranaka

Following a comment Ranaka made about how not wearing a weave can make you look dirty, the two got into a heated argument. The comment did not go down well with Ntsiki and she took to social media to urge the reality star to take her medication, reports OKMzansi.

Before followers could digest the shock, the celebs were in a full-blown Twitter war. The two were throwing shots at each other with Ntsiki questioning Dineo on how many baby daddies she had and Ranaka clapping back by questioning Mazwai's personal hygiene choices.

News24 reports that Dineo told Ntsiki to:

"Leave the hair of women who wear weaves and take a bath."

To which Mazwai clapped back:

Fast-forward to 2021, Ntsiki took to Twitter (once again) to show the public that the frenemies have put the past aside and are sharing a set on an undisclosed TV production.

Followers were instantly reminded of their feud, with @YaMmago asking:

"Do you like her weave?"

@TebeloLebeloan1 showed that some followers were pleased by the reunion tweeting:

"It's a good thing that you guys made up!"

Dineo Ranaka ends shade-thrower after being accused of slander

Dineo Ranaka got taken on on social media for allegedly calling someone stupid during her widely loved talkshow, Ask a Man.

Briefly News reported taht after seeing the commotion on social media, Dineo came with the heat. Sis was not about to let someone accuse her of doing something she did not do, especially not a man.

Dineo made it clear that she was throwing out sarcasm and if you are unable to pick that up then that is your issue, not hers. Dineo prides herself on her level of equality and fairness and no one is going to try and taint that.

“I didn’t use the word 'stupid' to insult him. Listen attentively in future. I have reasonably high EQ and fully understand my work, it's ethic and expectations. I used the word 'stupid' to claim it and reuse it as a compliment to us 'stupid' women.”

Source: Briefly.co.za