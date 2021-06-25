Dineo Ranaka Ends Shade Thrower After Being Accused of Slander

- Dineo Ranaka had a social media user accuse her of being discriminative on her talk show, Ask a Man, and sis was having none of it

- Dineo ripped the social media user a news one by outlining her innocence and making it known she is no pushover

- Dineo slam-dunked the back-and-forth conversation by letting the social media user know that his toxic male ego clouded his judgement

Dineo Ranaka got taken on on social media for allegedly calling someone stupid during her widely loved talk show, Ask a Man.

After seeing the commotion on social media, Dineo came with the heat. Sis was not about to let someone accuse her of doing something she did not do, especially not a man.

Dineo Ranaka was having none of the nonsense a tweep was dishing out regarding something she said on her show.

Dineo clears the air, making it known that she did nothing wrong

Dineo made it clear that she was throwing out sarcasm and if you are unable to pick that up then that is your issue, not hers. Dineo prides herself on her level of equality and fairness, and no one is going to try and taint that.

“I didn’t use the word stupid to insult him. Listen attentively in future. I have reasonably high EQ and fully understand my work, it's ethic and expectations. I used the word stupid to claim it and reuse it as a compliment to us 'Stupid' women.”

Dineo then went on to make it clear that she did not lose her temper, all she did was defend women, which she does best. Dineo will never bow down for anyone, she is a strong and independent woman.

“I didn’t lose my temper. I was very firm. It’s important to use this platform to manage verbal abuse against women. It’s uncomfortable listening to a woman being firm on radio, right? The expectation is for me to be girly, right? No sir, not when women are being verbally abused.”

Dineo blames social media user’s toxic male ego for his misunderstanding

Lastly, Dineo ended the social media user by thanking him for his advice, sarcastically of course, and making it clear that he was clouded by his toxic male ego. Ishu!

“Thank you for your unsolicited advice. I would consider using it if you had listened attentively and understood the tones of sarcasm that I used. My advice to you is to please try not listen under the influence of your male ego in future because you will be offended often.”

Dineo Ranaka shares some advice on who to hire in business

Briefly News previously reported that Dineo Ranaka took to social media to share some invaluable business advice. Dineo believes you should always hire people who are smarter than you are.

Taking to social media with the advice, Dineo explained that hiring people who possess more, different or better skills than you is beneficial as they will add value that not even you yourself can.

“In business, it’s so important to partner with or hire people who are better than you. Smarter than you. Complementary to your offering.”

