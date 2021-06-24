Prince Kaybee boasts abundant generosity, claiming he is not jealous

- Prince Kaybee took to social media to clear the air on claims that he is jealous of other people’s success and achievements

- Kaybee reminded people of all the things he has done to help others succeed, and used this as proof that he is not jealous

- One social media user told Kaybee that his generosity does not mean he is not jealous, and Kaybee laughed it off

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Prince Kaybee has been claimed to be jealous of others success, however, the lit Mzansi artist has made it clear that that is not the case at all.

The Gugulethu hitmaker took time to remind peeps of the good he has done, claiming that proves he is not jealous, only generous.

Prince Kaybee caught offence this week when a tweep accused him of seemingly being bothered when others succeed. Image: @princekaybee.

Source: Twitter

Prince Kaybee highlights his good deeds

“Did you know I spent 1.5Million Rand to fund a project that got 10 women vocally trained for a week, recorded an album for them, paid songwriters and musicians to guide them while staying at a 4 Star hotel for a week, shot one of them a music video and u call me jealous?”

Social media user responds to Kaybee

One social media user responded to Kaybee’s post, acknowledging his assistance but reminding him that it does not exclude him for jealousy.

“Those are good deeds and may God bless you for that. However, that doesn’t mean you are not jealous, coz if may be that you didn’t see those ladies as a threat to you. Even a bad person is good to someone. No offence.”

Kaybee responds to social media user

Kaybee was not impressed with the social media user’s response and just laughed it off.

“Wow mate.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Prince Kaybee gets shaded for ‘anti pioneer’ opinion

Briefly News previously reported that Prince Kaybee had been slammed on social media after he shared his thoughts on pioneers. The award-winning musician took to social media and shaded those who think they are special because they achieved something first.

The Hosh hitmaker reminded those who did it first that they are not the best. His post on Twitter ruffled a few feathers and some tweeps took to his comment section to blast the star for his anti-pioneer opinion.

"Sometimes being the first to do something doesn’t mean you [sic] the best, you are just the first," Kaybee said on Twitter.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za