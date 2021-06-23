- Kuli Roberts was shook when she saw a post on social media implying that black Americans are not smart

- Responding to the post, Kuli made it clear that there are a lot of ‘smart’ black Americans and that self-hate like this is a societal issue

- Kuli told the social media user to use Google and to stop shaming people, especially those of their own race

Mzansi fashion and beauty icon, Kuli Roberts took on a social media user who was shaming black Americans. Seeing a post where a social media user sarcastically invited people to “mention 10 smart black Americans”, Kuli was overcome with rage and had to say something.

Kuli responded to the post letting the social media user know that there are tons of smart black Americans and that this kind of self-hate is one of the biggest issues humanity is facing.

Media personality Kuli Roberts has called out those who have come for African American intelligence, saying they must keep their self-hate to themselves. Image: @kuliroberts.

Source: Instagram

Kuli responds to social media users shocking post

“This tweet is too ridiculous to get an answer. There are so many inventions by black Americans and you can find them on Google. Try the pram, you might need it. Oi, stop insulting black people. Are you mad? Your self-hate must be confined to your diary. Damn!”

Kuli’s landlords kick her out for being black, she shares the story

Briefly News previously reported that Mzansi media personality and actress Kuli Roberts has opened up about an unfortunate experience that she had with a landlord. She took to social media to think back on how the landlord kicked her out because of her race.

It has been almost 27 years since South Africa became a democracy but a few black South Africans are still healing their wounds from the past, including Kuli Roberts.

Kuli got married to Beyers Roberts back in 1990 and it was an interracial marriage. They later got divorced. Kuli recalled a time when she was still with her ex-husband and they had rented a house in Muizenberg, Cape Town.

