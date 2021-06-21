DJ Zinhle Reportedly Pregnant With 2nd Child, Rumours Swirl

South African musician and businesswoman, DJ Zinhle, is reportedly pregnant with her second child

Reports suggest that the baby daddy is Black Motion's Murdah Bongz, this will be his first child

Briefly News learned that one social media users had suspected she was with child after spotting her recently

DJ Zinhle is reportedly expecting her second child and first with boyfriend Murdah Bongz. This is according to a report from the Sunday World. Several sources have revealed to the publication that the couple is expecting, and their baby is due to arrive soon.

DJ Zinhle is reportedly pregnant with her second child. Image: @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

The sources also explained that this is why the DJ has been wearing loose-fitting clothes recently.

One of the sources went on to say that the pair were keeping the pregnancy as a secret as they were going to make a documentary about it.

It is also believed that Murdah Bongz will be taking the big step of paying ilobolo soon.

Upon learning of these reports, Briefly News undertook an investigation to see if there was any truth to the rumours. It seems they are not far fetched at all as some locals have indeed spotted a “pregnant-looking” Zinhle and shared it on social media.

On 8 June 2021, social media user Nozi Mnguni tweeted:

“DJ Zinhle is allegedly pregnant, my friend saw her yesterday. It makes sense now why she always wearing big clothes.”

In another picture posted by the muso one week ago, she could be seen wearing an oversized blazer that clearly covered her tummy.

Of course this is still all speculation, but if the news is indeed true, then we wish the young couple well on their new journey.

Murdah Bongz woos DJ Zinhle

Murdah Bongz is really going above and beyond to spoil DJ Zinhle. Briefly News reported that the musician recently gifted her with a beautiful outdoor breakfast surprise. The thoughtful boyfriend had a lavish setup of white table clothes and roses placed outside and it was romance all around.

An impressed social media user shared the pictures online and Zinhle reacted to the post with a heart emoji.

Many felt that Zinhle deserves to be showered with love after everything she has been through in her relationships.

