A Gauteng woman begged South Africans to stop creating weird pap recipes after seeing coloured pap, pap pizza and banana-rice combinations trending online

The content creator shared footage of various unusual pap creations, including blue, purple and green versions mixed with vegetables, cheese and other ingredients

Mzansi agreed with her plea, saying the traditional staple food has been perfect for over a century and doesn't need modern twists that make it look unappetising

A frustrated South African woman has made an emotional plea after seeing too many bizarre food combinations online.

Content creator @StarrLucida, a Gauteng-based young woman who shares fun videos, recorded herself begging fellow South Africans to leave the traditional staple alone.

In her video, she explained that she's been seeing far too many weird pap recipes circulating on social media and wants people to stop creating new versions. She asked viewers to simply leave pap as it is and stop coming up with strange combinations that change the beloved food.

After making her plea, the video shows various unusual pap creations that have been trending online. The footage includes coloured pap in blue, purple and red, people mixing vegetables into their pap, others adding cheese, and some attempting to make pap pizzas. She also showed banana and rice pap combinations, cheese and carrot pap, and bright green pap that looked quite unappetising.

The video went viral quickly, getting over 2,000 reactions and more than 90 comments within hours of being shared. Most South Africans agreed with her message, stating that pap has been a staple food in the country for generations and shouldn't be changed with experimental recipes.

Many viewers found the coloured pap versions particularly off-putting, saying they looked strange and unappetising compared to the traditional white maize meal preparation.

Mzansi defends traditional pap

Social media users strongly supported the woman's plea to protect traditional pap recipes.

@AsipheSokutu joked:

"I want to try deep frying it."

@FortuneSingwaneII declared:

"If I get invited to a cookout and the pap is not usual. I'm leaving."

@MaDlaminiMichelle demanded:

"Justice for pap yeyi, enough is enough 😭"

@TshepoMoloro suggested:

"There must be a jail sentence for messing up with pap!"

@TeebSebaya defended creativity:

"Why not... Creativity is there for a reason 😂"

@AbutiWadiShade complained:

"Danko ❤️Yoh these ones, they wanna give us a stroke so early in the morning... What did pap ever do to them?"

Recipe changes affect food quality

According to Bake Club, changing just one ingredient in a traditional recipe can make a huge difference. Food science shows that even small changes to established recipes can dramatically alter the final product. Ingredients work together in specific ways to create the expected texture, flavour and appearance that people know and love.

Traditional recipes have often been perfected over many years or even generations, with each ingredient serving a particular purpose. When people start adding unusual ingredients or changing colours, they risk destroying the balance that makes the dish appealing and nutritious.

For foods like pap that hold cultural significance and have remained unchanged for over a century, experimental modifications can feel like an attack on tradition and heritage.

