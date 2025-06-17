Gauteng food content creator @HappyNess shared a video showing how to make chilli pap by adding sliced green chillies and olive oil to traditional maize meal

The cooking enthusiast said the recipe is perfect for braais and very similar to her vegetable pap recipe, but with chillies instead of vegetables for extra flavour

South Africans expressed concern in the comments about constantly changing traditional pap recipes, with many joking that she'll end up adding inedible items to the beloved staple food

One Gauteng woman shared a video showing how to make chilli pap. Images: @HappyNess

Source: Facebook

A food content creator has once again stirred up controversy on social media after sharing her latest twist on traditional pap, this time adding chillies to the beloved South African staple.

Content creator @HappyNess posted the cooking video on Facebook on the 16th of June, showing viewers step-by-step how to make her chilli pap recipe.

She captioned her video simply:

"How to make Chilli pap 🍚🍚" as she demonstrated another creative variation of the classic maize meal dish.

In the video, the young woman starts by boiling water in a pot before adding her maize meal. She then pours in olive oil, explaining that she always uses oil or butter when cooking pap. After covering the pot with a lid and mixing everything, she adds sliced green chillies to the mixture.

The food creator mixes the ingredients again and lets everything cook until ready. When she plates the finished dish, the bright green chillies maintain their firm texture and vibrant colour, creating an eye-catching addition to the traditional white pap. She explained that if viewers love chillies as much as she does, they'll enjoy this recipe, especially for braais.

A local woman shared a new recipe to make "hot" pap. Images: @HappyNess

Source: Facebook

Cultural resistance to change

For generations, maize meal has been a staple food across several African countries, always prepared in traditional ways that have been passed down through families. The beloved dish serves as a foundation for countless meals and has become a deep part of South African culture.

Many South Africans feel reluctant to change something that has been part of their heritage for so long and has worked perfectly the way it is. Even people from other cultural and ethnic groups who have come to Africa have fallen in love with traditional pap recipes, making it quite unacceptable for many locals to see constant modifications to their cherished food.

Mzansi reacts with humour and concern

@Stelphister_Kapasa_Nshiingwe joked:

"One day you will cook pap with shower gel🤣🤣🤣"

@Matshidiso_Ngobeni commented:

"Pap is going through a lot in your house 🤣🤣🤣"

@Inocentia_Matebesi said:

"We are waiting for onion pap 🤣"

@Lebogang_Ankh_Marinyele wrote:

"I'm also joining the movement of 'justice to pap'. Yoh pap has been through a lot lately."

@Melina_Sibanda warned:

"My brothers would beat me up if I made such pap for braai."

@Nombeko_Mduduma reflected:

"Her ancestors, wondering what the Hell happened here. Some things are just meant to stay the same for generations, no modifications."

Watch the Facebook reel below:

