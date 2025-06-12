A content creator's pap pizza video has sparked widespread discussion in Mzansi, as she uses traditional pap as a pizza base with various toppings

While some praised her innovative approach to challenging food stereotypes, others strongly rejected the concept, feeling it altered a sacred staple

The creator, known for unconventional recipes, claimed the pap pizza was so delicious that she couldn’t even tell the difference, further fueling divided reactions

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

South Africa remains divided after a woman's viral video featuring her pap pizza, which uses traditional pap as its base.

A Mzansi woman showcased her pap pizza recipe on social media, leaving Mzansi divided. Image: Happy Ness

Source: Facebook

In a time when food boundaries are always being tested and changed, a recent viral trend has stirred a lively discussion on South African social media. The dish at the centre of this debate is called pap pizza. This creation has left many people in Mzansi both curious and puzzled.

A Facebook content creator, Happy Ness, shared a video of her experimenting with a recipe that confused many South Africans. On her Facebook page, she posted a video preparing pap pizza and explained her process:

"I begin by preparing my pap, which will serve as the base for the pizza. Next, I add six-gun spice to give it some flavour. I cook the pap until it's done, then spread it thinly on a tray. After that, I smear some homemade tomato paste on top and add my desired toppings, such as cheese and pepperoni. Finally, I slide the pizza into the oven and bake it for about 15 to 20 minutes.”

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

She also shared a follow-up video of her pap pizza. She added:

"And this is how it looks… It was so delicious I couldn’t even tell the difference.

Watch the Facebook video here:

Breaking food stereotypes

Happy Ness usually tries recipes that are unexpected and unconventional, intending to break food stereotypes and challenge traditional culinary norms. This adventurous spirit has led her to explore a wide range of flavours and combinations that might raise eyebrows.

This is not the first time she has experimented with food that has sparked controversy; her past creations have included innovative twists on classic dishes that have both thrilled and puzzled her followers. Through her culinary experiments, she hopes to inspire others to embrace creativity in their cooking and to see food in a new light.

Reactions are sharply divided. Many South Africans praised the woman's creativity and her willingness to try something new. However, not everyone felt the same way. Some even rejected the idea, arguing that pap should stay sacred and not be influenced by modern, Western trends.

A viral demonstration of pap pizza has caused a stir in South Africa, as the creator's use of pap for a pizza crust has been met with mixed feelings. Image: Happy Ness

Source: Facebook

Here's what Mzansi had to say

Tshegofatso Seisa wrote:

“Pap is going through a lot this year, shame.”

Mee Mukuka said:

“I'm calling the police.”

Nthabiseng Khumalo applauded her:

“This is nice. Very creative.”

Mor-ferng Parl Tsoeu added:

“Y'all abusing meali meal, it's not even funny anymore.”

Norma Nomagugu Nomathemba noted:

“Pap is going through a lot this year, it was spinach pap, someone made rosemary pap, now pizza pap.”

Mosebjadi Mo suggested:

“Try picking up a slice and we’ll see. Because pap doesn’t play like that.”

Archie Mpaphi Kuswani said:

“But this looks good, and I bet it tastes wonderful too. I'll try it.”

Pinky Nonyane wrote:

“Food Lover's Market must not see this.”

Lerato Ka Ntselen highlighted:

“Gluten-free pizza.”

Itumeleng Nare said:

"What do you mean it was so delicious you couldn't even tell the difference? Chesa, girl. No recipe is impossible with South Africans.”

La Shame Ndlovu said:

“This is creative. Well done on that.”

3 Briefly News stories about unique recipes

Source: Briefly News