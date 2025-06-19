Global site navigation

“Won’t Sustain You for 2 Months”: Woman Shares How Much She Sold Her Kidney for, SA Disappointed
People

“Won’t Sustain You for 2 Months”: Woman Shares How Much She Sold Her Kidney for, SA Disappointed

by  Chuma Nontsele
3 min read
  • A young South African woman shared her excitement after selling one of her organs and posted footage
  • She went viral on TikTok after posting a video of herself in the hospital, making her story convincing 
  • Social media users were disappointed by the amount of money she exchanged her kidney for

CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!

A young South African woman went viral on TikTok after sharing the news of selling one of her vital organs.

Woman sells kidney
A Mzansi lady upset many when she shared how much she sold her kidney for. Image: @indiphilei_nkosi
Source: TikTok

The people of Mzansi were conflicted after learning about how much she accepted from her buyer.

SA lady sells her kidney and announces online 

A young South African lady, Indiphile Nkosi, gagged Mzansi when she shared the news of selling her kidney. Nkosi described it as the best decision ever.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

She sold the vital organ for R50K, which upset a lot of people online, who thought she played herself. Nkosi posted a picture of herself resting in bed, smiling, which complemented the caption.

She also took a picture of her medical drip and one of a group of doctors having a brief meeting a couple of kilometres from her hospital bed. Some people thought the now-viral post was for clickbait to drive traffic to her business.

Nkosi is a businesswoman who sells iPhones, wigs and replicas of the hottest sneakers, including Nike and Adidas. The clip about her kidney is her most viral video on TikTok.

She garnered over a million views in 24 hours after posting on Wednesday and responded to a handful of comments under her post’s video.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi amazed by lady selling kidney 

Social media users interacted with the lady in a thread of over 6,000 on TikTok:

Woman sold one kidney
A Mzansi lady sold her kidney for R50K. Image: @indiphilei_nkosi
Source: TikTok

@Sihle Sthe Gwebu was outraged:

“R50k? My sister, go get back your kidney.”

@SweetMaZungu Zung🌹🍭🍯shared:

“I sold mine for  R3.5 million in September of 2023.”

@Nitz wondered:

“Do they buy hearts? It’s broken, yes, but it still works.”

@𝑁𝑘𝑜𝑠𝑎𝑧𝑎𝑛𝑎♥asked:

“Why do those nurses look worried?”

@Sibusiso Siyabonga K wondered:

“How much for my eyes? I’ve seen more than enough.”

@Brendylicious shared:

“That's a very cheap kidney. The market going rate is R1.5 million.”

@Zama Madlala laughed:

“Where? I want to sell my marriage.”

@wa commented:

“Wait until they put you on heavy meds, that’s when you’ll realise why God gave you two.”

@@extremelypolishedbytari wrote:

“All l can say is the giver always suffers more than the receiver. Invest that money because you are going to be having health issues for all your life.”

@unknown said:

“You swapped your organ for money that won’t sustain you for two months.”

3 More stories about money that had tongues wagging by Briefly News 

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Chuma Nontsele avatar

Chuma Nontsele (Human Interest Editor) Chuma Nontsele is a human interest journalist for Briefly News (joined in 2024). Nontsele holds a Diploma in Journalism and started her career working at Daily Maverick as a news reporter. Later, she ventured into lifestyle and entertainment. Chuma has 3 years of experience as a journalist. You can reach her at chuma.nontsele@briefly.co.za

Hot: