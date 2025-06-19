A young South African woman shared her excitement after selling one of her organs and posted footage

She went viral on TikTok after posting a video of herself in the hospital, making her story convincing

Social media users were disappointed by the amount of money she exchanged her kidney for

A young South African woman went viral on TikTok after sharing the news of selling one of her vital organs.

A Mzansi lady upset many when she shared how much she sold her kidney for. Image: @indiphilei_nkosi

Source: TikTok

The people of Mzansi were conflicted after learning about how much she accepted from her buyer.

SA lady sells her kidney and announces online

A young South African lady, Indiphile Nkosi, gagged Mzansi when she shared the news of selling her kidney. Nkosi described it as the best decision ever.

She sold the vital organ for R50K, which upset a lot of people online, who thought she played herself. Nkosi posted a picture of herself resting in bed, smiling, which complemented the caption.

She also took a picture of her medical drip and one of a group of doctors having a brief meeting a couple of kilometres from her hospital bed. Some people thought the now-viral post was for clickbait to drive traffic to her business.

Nkosi is a businesswoman who sells iPhones, wigs and replicas of the hottest sneakers, including Nike and Adidas. The clip about her kidney is her most viral video on TikTok.

She garnered over a million views in 24 hours after posting on Wednesday and responded to a handful of comments under her post’s video.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi amazed by lady selling kidney

Social media users interacted with the lady in a thread of over 6,000 on TikTok:

A Mzansi lady sold her kidney for R50K. Image: @indiphilei_nkosi

Source: TikTok

@Sihle Sthe Gwebu was outraged:

“R50k? My sister, go get back your kidney.”

@SweetMaZungu Zung🌹🍭🍯shared:

“I sold mine for R3.5 million in September of 2023.”

@Nitz wondered:

“Do they buy hearts? It’s broken, yes, but it still works.”

@𝑁𝑘𝑜𝑠𝑎𝑧𝑎𝑛𝑎♥asked:

“Why do those nurses look worried?”

@Sibusiso Siyabonga K wondered:

“How much for my eyes? I’ve seen more than enough.”

@Brendylicious shared:

“That's a very cheap kidney. The market going rate is R1.5 million.”

@Zama Madlala laughed:

“Where? I want to sell my marriage.”

@wa commented:

“Wait until they put you on heavy meds, that’s when you’ll realise why God gave you two.”

@@extremelypolishedbytari wrote:

“All l can say is the giver always suffers more than the receiver. Invest that money because you are going to be having health issues for all your life.”

@unknown said:

“You swapped your organ for money that won’t sustain you for two months.”

