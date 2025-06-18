Grammy Award-winning rapper Cardi B shared photos showing her third daughter, Blossom Belles' face, on social media

Cardi B posted pictures of her daughters by the poolside on Instagram on Monday, 16 June 2025

Fans flooded social media with reactions, most praising Blossom's cuteness, while others commented on how much she resembles Offset

Cardi B debuted her youngest daughter on social media. Image: Leon Bennett/WireImage, John Shearer

US rapper Cardi B revealed the face of her third daughter with estranged husband Offset for the first time on social media.

After hard launching her new boyfriend, American professional footballer Stefon Diggs, Cardi B finally introduced her youngest daughter to the world.

Cardi B reveals the face of her youngest daughter on Instagram

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker took to her official Instagram account on Monday, 16 June 2025, and shared a photo dump of her daughters swimming. Cardi B shared pictures showing the face of her 8-month-old Blossom Belles for the first time. The post was captioned:

“It is you Miss Blossom Belles.”

The adorable bundle of joy was all smiles in the pictures, which also showed Blossom Belles rummaging through Cardi B’s belongings. The photo dump also included Cardi B’s and Offset’s older daughters, Kulture and Wave, who are blossoming into young adults.

See the pictures below:

Fans react to first photos of Cardi B's third daughter

After Cardi B’s fan page @BardiUpdatess reshared the adorable pictures of baby Blossom Belles on its X account on Monday, 16 June 2025, netizens flooded the comments with compliments. While some gushed over the baby, others remarked how she resembled her father, Offset.

Here are some of the comments:

@AmberPa09249312 gushed:

“Oh, what a precious baby, Cardi. May God continue to bless you and your little family.”

@kingclimax claimed:

“She hated Offset during this pregnancy cause Baby Blossom looks just like her dad.”

@Bundlezwp laughed:

“If all else fails, show the world a brand new baby 😂😭”

@tpjackso said:

“She's cute, but in no way does she make up for no album in 2025.”

@Bardiiiiilovah3 gushed:

“As much as I hate to say it, she looks like both her sisters 😩😩”

@Yocasta1830216 remarked:

“The same kid, three different shades of black. Love Blossom 🌸”

@Chinyereabia declared:

“Offset's twin.”

Cardi B finally shared the face of her youngest daughter, Blossom Belles, on Instagram. Image: Matt Winkelmeyer/MG22

Cardi B shares she could've gone to jail if she stayed with Offset

Meanwhile, Cardi B left jaws on the floor after revealing why she called it quits with Offset.

The Be Careful rapper shared that it wasn't only the cheating that made her leave her marriage.

A day after debuting her man, Cardi B went on X and got candid about the final days of her relationship with Offset.

During the session, Cardi B revealed she could’ve ended up taking Offset’s life if they had stayed together.

Cardi B looks botched in photos

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cardi B's surgically enhanced posterior looked botched in photos taken in May.

After turning heads at the 2025 Met Gala in an emerald Burberry suit by designer Daniel Lee, the Grammy Award winner hit the streets of New York City in a casual outfit.

Cardi B rocked a tan cropped hoodie paired with black leggings. Photos shared online showed Cardi B flaunting her famously curvy posterior at Whole Foods. In the photos, Cardi B appears botched, and any suggestion that the pictures were photoshopped was dismissed.

