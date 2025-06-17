Thabo Bester: State drops charges against former G4S Employee
The state dropped its case against one of the suspects on trial for the escape of convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester
The suspects appeared before the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court in the Free State on 17 June 2025
Thao Bester's lawyer also announced that he would not continue with the case as there were no funds to retain his services
BLOEMFONTEIN, FREE STATE —The National Prosecuting Auythority (NPA) has on 17 June 2025 in Bloemfontein, Free State, dropped its charges against the former G4S employee who was arrested for allegedly aiding and abetting in convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester's escape.
State drops case
Newzroom Afrika posted a video of the court proceedings before the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court. Bester and his co-accused, including his ex-girlfriend Nandipha Magudumana, appeared in court more than a year after they were caught in Tanzania. During the proceedings, the case against Motanyane Masukela, one of the former G4S employees who were arrested, has been dropped.
The judge made the ruling and said that he was released. The state did not provide any reason for the withdrawal of the case. The state did not oppose the judge's ruling.
Thabo Bester may be without a lawyer
Bester's lawyer, Lerato Moela, also indicated that he would not be able to proceed as the legal representative trial due to a lack of funds. The judge reminded him that he should consult with the client, as what happens between them has nothing to do with the client.
Moela then walked to the other side of the courtroom, where Bester was seated, to inform him. Bester registered a look of disappointment.
Dr Magudumana appeals extradition ruling
In a related article, Briefly News reported that Dr Magudumana appealed her Tanzania arrest, which happened in 2023. This was after the Supreme Court of Appeal dismissed her application to declare her arrest unlawful.
The majority of the SCA rulings ruled in favour of the state. One judge, Justice Tati Makgoka, argued that the procedure of the Tanzanian authorities handing Magudumana and Bester over to the Department of Home Affairs was unlawful.
