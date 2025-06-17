The state dropped its case against one of the suspects on trial for the escape of convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester

The suspects appeared before the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court in the Free State on 17 June 2025

Thao Bester's lawyer also announced that he would not continue with the case as there were no funds to retain his services

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered a range of criminal activities, including cash-in-transit heists, kidnappings, taxi violence, police investigations, police shootouts, and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

The state dropped its case against one of the former G4S employees. Image: Frikkie Kapp/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

BLOEMFONTEIN, FREE STATE —The National Prosecuting Auythority (NPA) has on 17 June 2025 in Bloemfontein, Free State, dropped its charges against the former G4S employee who was arrested for allegedly aiding and abetting in convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester's escape.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

State drops case

Newzroom Afrika posted a video of the court proceedings before the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court. Bester and his co-accused, including his ex-girlfriend Nandipha Magudumana, appeared in court more than a year after they were caught in Tanzania. During the proceedings, the case against Motanyane Masukela, one of the former G4S employees who were arrested, has been dropped.

The judge made the ruling and said that he was released. The state did not provide any reason for the withdrawal of the case. The state did not oppose the judge's ruling.

The state released one of the Thabo Bester trial suspects. Image: Mlungisi Louw/Volksblad/Gallo Images via Getty Imag

Source: Getty Images

Watch the X announcement here:

Thabo Bester may be without a lawyer

Bester's lawyer, Lerato Moela, also indicated that he would not be able to proceed as the legal representative trial due to a lack of funds. The judge reminded him that he should consult with the client, as what happens between them has nothing to do with the client.

Moela then walked to the other side of the courtroom, where Bester was seated, to inform him. Bester registered a look of disappointment.

What you need to know about the Thabo Bester case

A body expert noted that Nandipha Magudumana and Thabo Bester's relationship was strained as both appeared in court in June 2024

Radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo reacted to allegations that Bester's lawyer became a lawyer for fame

Bester appealed to the court to have his laptop returned to him in September after it was taken from him, and South Africans reacted

The officials who assisted Bester escape from prison were given written warnings in October after they were found to be complicit in his escape

Bester filed his motion with the Constitutional Court to appeal the court's decision about his alleged prison conditions, which he said were terrible

Dr Magudumana appeals extradition ruling

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Dr Magudumana appealed her Tanzania arrest, which happened in 2023. This was after the Supreme Court of Appeal dismissed her application to declare her arrest unlawful.

The majority of the SCA rulings ruled in favour of the state. One judge, Justice Tati Makgoka, argued that the procedure of the Tanzanian authorities handing Magudumana and Bester over to the Department of Home Affairs was unlawful.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News