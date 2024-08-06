Sizwe Dhlomo recently weighed in on the bizarre revelations about Thabo Bester's new lawyer

The radio personality was taken aback that all Lerato Moela wanted out of his career was to be a famous celebrity lawyer

Mzansi was equally as stunned as Sizwe, joking that his wish had finally come true

Sizwe Dhlomo reacted to Thabo Bester's lawyer, Lerato Moela's bizarre revelation. Images: Twitter/ StHonorable, Instagram/ sizwedhlomo, Twitter/ Zweli_Thixo

Source: UGC

Imagine Sizwe Dhlomo's shock after finding out that all Thabo Bester's new lawyer wanted was to become a celebrity lawyer, and his wish came true!

Sizwe Dhlomo reacts to Thabo Bester's lawyer

Thabo Bester recently returned to court and is sporting some new legal muscle after getting a new lawyer.

The convicted criminal's trial has kept Mzansi on its toes and intrigued by his behaviour and the details of the case, but his new lawyer, Lerato Moela, recently became the centre of attention.

Twitter (X) user Zweli_Thixo put Moela in the spotlight after sharing his old social media post saying his biggest aspiration was to become famous, and after trying several careers, being a lawyer was his last hope:

"I just want to be famous, and I am not apologetic about it. I tried VenRap, soccer, marathons, and I tried accounting. LLB is going to make me a celebrity lawyer. Please ask them to televise me when I appear."

Reacting to the post, Sizwe Dhlomo shared several emojis expressing his shock at the bizarre revelation:

Mzansi reacts to Thabo Bester's lawyer

Netizens are stunned and in stitches that all Thabo Bester's lawyer wanted was the fame:

ZazaBuccaneer said:

"They are a perfect match."

Dr_Shiyaklenga was curious:

"Is he doing a good job, though?"

Simphiweyinkoc_ wasn't convinced:

"He doesn’t look promising."

GeminiSA031 posted:

"Talk about a dream coming true!"

eemz_em joked:

"This brother doesn't even care about Bester. He just wants to appear on TV."

Dr Nandipha reportedly distances herself from Thabo Bester

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared details of Dr Nandipha Magudumana's behaviour throughout her trial.

A body language expert suggested that the doctor was seemingly resentful towards her lover, Thabo Bester, and may even be distancing herself from him.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News