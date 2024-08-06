Sizwe Dhlomo Reacts to a Bizarre Revelation About Thabo Bester’s New Lawyer Lerato Moela
- Sizwe Dhlomo recently weighed in on the bizarre revelations about Thabo Bester's new lawyer
- The radio personality was taken aback that all Lerato Moela wanted out of his career was to be a famous celebrity lawyer
- Mzansi was equally as stunned as Sizwe, joking that his wish had finally come true
Imagine Sizwe Dhlomo's shock after finding out that all Thabo Bester's new lawyer wanted was to become a celebrity lawyer, and his wish came true!
Sizwe Dhlomo reacts to Thabo Bester's lawyer
Thabo Bester recently returned to court and is sporting some new legal muscle after getting a new lawyer.
The convicted criminal's trial has kept Mzansi on its toes and intrigued by his behaviour and the details of the case, but his new lawyer, Lerato Moela, recently became the centre of attention.
Shaun Stylist's fake "paparazzi" video sparks mixed reactions online: "Someone's pillar of strength"
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Twitter (X) user Zweli_Thixo put Moela in the spotlight after sharing his old social media post saying his biggest aspiration was to become famous, and after trying several careers, being a lawyer was his last hope:
"I just want to be famous, and I am not apologetic about it. I tried VenRap, soccer, marathons, and I tried accounting. LLB is going to make me a celebrity lawyer. Please ask them to televise me when I appear."
Reacting to the post, Sizwe Dhlomo shared several emojis expressing his shock at the bizarre revelation:
Mzansi reacts to Thabo Bester's lawyer
Netizens are stunned and in stitches that all Thabo Bester's lawyer wanted was the fame:
ZazaBuccaneer said:
"They are a perfect match."
Dr_Shiyaklenga was curious:
"Is he doing a good job, though?"
Simphiweyinkoc_ wasn't convinced:
"He doesn’t look promising."
GeminiSA031 posted:
"Talk about a dream coming true!"
eemz_em joked:
"This brother doesn't even care about Bester. He just wants to appear on TV."
Dr Nandipha reportedly distances herself from Thabo Bester
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared details of Dr Nandipha Magudumana's behaviour throughout her trial.
A body language expert suggested that the doctor was seemingly resentful towards her lover, Thabo Bester, and may even be distancing herself from him.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za