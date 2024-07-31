Convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester's prison escape trial has been set down for 19 February 2025

Bester, Dr Nandipha Magudumana and seven others faced a litany of charges related to the convicted killer’s 2022 prison escape

Bester and his partner Magudumana, who were on the run, were apprehended in Tanzania in April 2023

Convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester's jailbreak trial will begin on 19 February 2025. Image: Frikkie Kapp/Gallo Images.

Convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester and his co-accused must wait another six months before their trial can officially commence on 19 February 2025.

Trial date set for 2025

Bester, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, and seven others appeared in the Free State High Court on 31 July 2024, where the trial date was finalised. The group was charged for their role in Bester’s bold escape from the Mangaung Maximum Security Prison in May 2022.

According to EWN, the group faced more than 30 counts, including fraud, corruption, arson, violating a corpse, and aiding and abetting a prisoner escape.

Bester and his partner Magudumana were caught on the run in Tanzania in April 2023.

What you need to know about the Thabo Bester case

Mzansi weighs in

Many netizens shared their opinions about the impending trial.

@XUFFLER said:

“Nandipha to spend another Christmas behind bars? 😭😭😭”

@Yolly16680 added:

“February? we want this case to be over and done with, for some of us it's triggering seeing this man, he needs to go back in that cell and stay in there for a long time.”

@dekra18258519 speculated:

“In February, Nandipha will get bail, the media will ease up on the case, and to avoid being persuaded, the case will dreck longer than Omotoso, and he will be back to business as usual. Then the Correctional Ministry will be bribed. from Feb Thabo can plan another massive escape.”

@NubianSen guessed:

“They are just teaching him a lesson after that think piece that he wrote. Ebile it should be February of 2027.”

@_Mkha_Lu2li said:

“This will be another Senzo Meyiwa case. Postponement again and again 🥱”

