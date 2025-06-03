Dr Nandipha Magudumana is approaching the Constitutional Court to appeal her arrest in Tanzania in 2023

Magudumana's application to have the arrest declared unlawful was dismissed by the Supreme Court of Appeal

South Africans joked that the only people winning in the matter were her lawyers, who were making big money

Dr Nandipha Magudumana is heading to the Constitutional Court to appeal a Supreme Court ruling. Image: Frikkie Kapp

GAUTENG – Dr Nandipha Magudumana is not giving up on her fight for freedom.

The disgraced doctor is still fighting to have her arrest in Tanzania declared unlawful, and is now taking the matter to the Constitutional Court.

Magudumana was arrested on 7 April 2023 along with convicted rapist and murderer, Thabo Bester.

Magudumana seeks to have Supreme Court ruling overturned

Magudumana’s latest court challenge comes after the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) dismissed her application with costs in May 2025.

The doctor approached the SCA to have her arrest in Tanzania declared unlawful. While the majority ruled in favour of the State, Justice Tati Makgoka had a different view.

Makgota agrees with Magudumana’s stance

Makgota felt that the handing over of Magudumana by Tanzanian authorities to South African Home Affairs officials was unlawful, arguing that no such procedure existed in international law.

He also agreed with Magudumana’s view that the process was disguised extradition, which was unlawful. It’s believed that Magudumana’s lawyers will use this argument when approaching the ConCourt.

Her lawyers first have to apply for leave to appeal the SCA’s decision before they can approach the Constitutional Court.

What you need to know about Dr Nandipha Magudumana

Dr Nandipha Magudumana and Thabo Bester appeared in court after they were arrested in Tanzania in 2023. Image: Frikkie Kapp

SA jokes that Magudumana’s lawyers are making easy money

South Africans weighed in on the latest legal move, with many saying that the doctor’s lawyers were just making money out of her with the case.

Manoza Van Der Xhame said:

“Your lawyers will milk you dry and run away when you need them for your actual case. By then, your bank balance is at zero.”

T Ma Po added:

“Never show lawyers your bank balance.”

ZA NE stated:

“Lawyers aren't there to win this case, they are there to win the bag.”

Asanda Kelembe claimed:

“Lawyers are giving her bad advice intentionally. They want to chow her money till she's dry.”

Valrey Sebake asked:

“Are lawyers not obliged to be honest with their clients? Even if the client insists, can’t they say no?”

Mjwaros Ntate Dibetle joked:

“She learned from Zuma, and she will lose like him.”

Ras Magosi St. Magakwe said:

“The real winners are her lawyers.”

Thato Manosa added:

“Those lawyers are making sure they leave with every cent, but it's okay. She will be spending the rest of her life behind bars, so she won't need that money.”

Bester takes case to Constitutional Court

It’s not just Magudumana that is going to the highest court in the land, as her lover and accomplice is as well.

The convicted murderer is unhappy with his conditions in prison and has approached the courts for assistance.

South Africans lambasted him and accused him of trying to avoid facing the music for his many crimes.

