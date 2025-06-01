The Municipal Manager (MM) of Endumeni Municipality resigned with immediate effect on Friday, 30 May 2025

Sithembiso Ntombela resigned with immediate effect amid fraud and corruption allegations at the KwaZulu-Natal municipality

South Africans weighed in on Ntombela's decision, wondering what would happen to the investigation now

The Municipal Manager of Endumeni Municipality resigned with immediate effect. Image: @ZANewsFlash

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

Questions are being raised after the Municipal Manager (MM) of a KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) municipality resigned with immediate effect.

Sithembiso Ntombela, the MM of the Endumeni Municipality in Dundee, Northern KZN, tendered his resignation on Friday, 30 May 2025.

Ntombela was implicated in alleged fraud and corruption at the municipality prior to his resignation.

Ntombela implicated in alleged security tender fraud

According to reports, Ntombela was implicated in fraud and corruption allegations related to a multimillion-rand security tender. The tender was controversially awarded to a security company from Newcastle, called FBL.

An investigation found that the tender was awarded without proper bidding processes being followed. The council made the decision without proper processes, saying that it was urgent.

CoGTA gave Endumeni 21 days to act

Before Ntombela resigned, the Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CogTA) department were made aware of the fraud and corruption allegations.

CoGTA Member of the Executive Committee (MEC), Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi, issued a section 106 report with remedial actions after the forensic investigation was concluded.

In March 2025, the MEC gave the municipality 21 days to act against those implicated. A journalist at the Northern Natal Courier, the local newspaper in the area, confirmed to Briefly News that Ntombela was just one of the officials implicated.

The 21-day period has lapsed, but the Endumeni speaker Andile Nsibande asked for an extension, which was granted.

According to the Auditor-General’s report, Endumeni is currently one of the worst-performing municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal. A resident of the area who spoke to Briefly News said it was no surprise, as there were often allegations of corruption at the troubled municipality.

South Africans are not surprised

Social media users were not surprised by Ntombela’s resignation but wondered what happened with the investigation.

Colin Bridger suggested:

“Charge him quickly and provisionally before he gets too far. Also, charge his chommies who signed off on it. Rope them all in.”

Billy Sturgeon said:

“So off he goes with probably a few million rand, and nothing will be done.”

Mandla Gule added:

“Politics is a multibillion-dollar industry full of corrupt politicians.”

Eugene De Beer stated:

“Guilty as sin. Let’s see if he gets prosecuted.”

Winston Palmer said:

“And so, the case goes away.”

Andy Wixinger added:

“Typical clowns.”

