The Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation unit in the Mamusa Local Municipality in the North West arrested two former municipal managers

They were employed at the Mamusa Local Municipality, where they allegedly appointed two security companies without following due process

South Africans applauded the arrest, and they appeared before the Schweizer Reneke Magistrates Court on 21 November 2024

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered criminal activities, police investigations, police shootouts and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

SA clapped for the arrest of two North West former municipal managers. Images: South African Police Service/Facebook and 10'000 Hours/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

NORTH WEST—Two former Municipal managers appeared before the Schweizer Reneke Magistrates Court on 20 November 2024 after they were arrested for alleged corruption.

Cops arrest former municipal managers

According to the South African Police Service, Mothusi Oagile and Leopold Lehlogonolo Fourie appeared before the court on 21 November after they were arrested for alleged corrupt activities. Both were appointed as acting municipal managers for the Mamusa Local Municipality managers. Oagile was the acting municipal manager from November 2016 to March 2017, when he appointed Ipelegeng Protection Services as the municipality's security company.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Fourie was appointed immediately after Oagile stepped down in April and served until May. He terminated the services of Ipelegeng and appointed Triumph Security in its stead. Other municipal managers followed proper procedures and processes, which cost the municipality a total of R1.4 million. They were both arrested and released on bail. Oagile was released on R6000 bail, while Fourie was released on R30000 bail.

SA weighs in

South Africans on Facebook discussed their crimes and subsequent arrests.

William Mothlamme said:

"They were acting on instructions, hoping they would be appointed. Most government departments have officials who are acting in particular positions. It's done deliberately by political principals to siphon money from the state."

Dup Du Preez said:

"The Hawks need to start investigating in the Mafube district."

Deon Malan said:

"Makana municipality soon. I can't wait until these guys get nailed."

Joseph Lesego Padi said:

"Good news. One by one, let them perish in prison."

Makgoe James said:

"Job well done."

Nongoma Municipality officials arrested

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Nongoma Local Municipality officials were arrested for fraud and corruption.

They were charged with fraud and corruption, and appeared in March of this year.

Source: Briefly News