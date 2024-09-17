Thabo Bester will appear in court once again in February 2025 for his prison break case

The convicted murderer and rapist has asked for his laptop to prepare for the trial next year

South Africans are tired of Bester's tactics and reminded him that he is a convict, not a suspect

Convicted murderer and “Facebook rapist” Thabo Bester is back in court.

The 38-year-old has filed an application in the Pretoria High Court demanding access to his laptop.

Thabo Bester has appealed to the court to give him back his laptop to prepare for his trial, but South Africans are tired to his delay tactics. Frikkie Kapp.

Source: Getty Images

Bester claims that his laptop and other belongings were unfairly taken away from him when he was rearrested in Tanzania.

Bester to appear for prison break trial

The convicted rapist was nabbed in Tanzania in April 2023, one year after his infamous escape from Mangaung. Bester escaped from the Correctional Centre by faking his death. His trial has been set down for 10 February 2025.

He is hoping to get his laptop back so that he can prepare for the trial.

What you need to know about the Thabo Bester saga

Dr Nandipha Magudumana and Thabo Bester were spotted getting cosy in a courtroom during their first meeting since their arrest.

Magudumana and Bester are among 12 arrested for his prison break from the Mangaung Correction Center.

Eyebrows were raised when the lead investigator in the matter shot and killed himself in Bloemfontein.

Bester was rearrested in Tanzania a year after escaping from the Mangaung Correction Center.

Dr Nandipha Magugumana and her father, Cornelius Sekeleni, were arrested for allegedly aiding Bester in his escape.

Mzansi thinks Bester is crazy

Following the news of his request to have his laptop back, South Africans expressed disbelief on social media, with many wondering whether he was right in the head.

N W Mjono Mjono:

“Laptop in prison? This one is crazy. This guy is smoking illegal substance in prison.”

Mandla Mathebula added:

“Why are they even entertaining his demands? He was convinced and sentenced already. No matter how much he prepares nothing is going to change he will remain in jail forever.”

Mubiru Amooti Swaibu asked:

“When does a prisoner need gadgets in the prison cell. What a joke. He undermines the State.”

@JM_Moyana joked:

“He wants to continue scamming people.”

@SpotDw:

“This guy always thinks he is something special. He forgets that he is a criminal🙄.”

@MaggyValen said he was like the lead character from the series Prison Break.

“Yoh South African Michael Scofield yena with entitlements. He must just voetsek.”

@happsmokh1 was straight to the point:

“This guy is crazy. No laptop, no phone. His rights are limited. He needs to know that he is not suspect but a convicted rapist and murder. He must rot in hell.”

Bester to go on trial next year

In other news related to Thabo Bester, the convicted rapist and murderer’s trial has been set down for next year.

Briefly News recently reported that the Bester, Dr Nandipha Magudumana and seven other will appear in court.

The matter has been earmarked for 19 February 2025, and it is related to his escape from prison in 2022.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News