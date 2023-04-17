Nandipha Magudumana and her father, Cornelius Sekeleni, are heading back to the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court

The pair are facing a slew of charges for helping killer and sexual assaulter Thabo Bester escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in May 2022

Many South Africans have speculated what will happen during their court appearance, with some hoping Magudumana does not get granted bail

BLOEMFONTEIN - It will be a family affair in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court as Dr Nandipha Magugumana and her father, Cornelius Sekeleni, head back to court for their second appearance.

Nandipha Magudumana and her father, Cornelius Sekeleni, are expected to make a second appearance in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court for formal bail applications. Image: Mlungisi Louw & AFP

Source: Getty Images

The pair will reunite in the dock with two others for the part they played in helping Thabo Bester escape prison on 3 May 2022 and evade capture for 11 months.

Dr Nandipha Magudumana and their father facing multiple charges in Bloemfontein court

Magudumana, Sekeleni, former G4S employee, Senohe Matsoara, and CCTV technician, Teboho Lipholo, will be in court for a formal bail hearing.

Magudumana and her father face multiple charges, including defeating the ends of justice, aiding and abetting, fraud, violating corpses and murder, IOL reported.

2 Other accused charged with helping Thabo Bester escape

Mastoara and Lipholo have been charged with defeating the ends of justice and aiding and abetting. Mastsoara also faces an additional charge of arson.

According to EWN, the court will ascertain if the accused have previous charges and convictions and confirm details of the bail application. The State will also declare whether it opposes bail.

South African speculate about what may happen during Magudumana's bail application

Below are some comments:

@Thats_So_Poppy said:

"Didn't she claim a dead body and say it was her dad? Shame, now he must tell her, 'I'm dead, akere'."

@JacquiSethole commented:

"Hopefully she shows her face today."

@2Tembisa speculated:

"If she gets bail, she'll be dead by Friday."

@Bra_Moro asked

"I wonder how much the state has budgeted to spend on this case."

@MahlodiJR claimed:

"If bail is granted for Dr Nandipha Magudumana and her crook father, then we are doomed…"

Thabo Bester and Dr Nandi's alleged stay in hotel before Mangaung prison escape exposed

In another story, Briefly News reported that Dr Nandipha Magudumana's hotel escapades months before Thabo Bester escaped from the Mangaug Correctional Centre have been exposed.

GroundUp revealed that Magudumana used Bester's alias, TK Nkwana, to book into hotels and checked in under the name Dr Enjoy Magudumana Nkwana.

The property manager discovered an invoice from The Tredenham Boutique Hotel at Bester and Magudumana's Hyde Park rented home after they fled from the premises.

