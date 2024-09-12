Pastor Mboro Granted Bail, South Africans Roast Him and Bodyguard
- Paseka "Pasto Mboro" Motsoeneng and his bodyguard have been released from custody after the court gave them bail
- Mboro appeared before the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court weeks after he was arrested for storming a school armed with pangas
- South Africans turned on him and blasted him and his bodyguards, while others believed he did not deserve bail
With nine years' experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a current affairs writer for Briefly News, provided insights into the criminal justice system and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.
PALM RIDGE, EKURHULENI — Paseka "Pastor Mboro" Motsoeneng is a free man for now after he and his bodyguard were released on bail weeks after his arrest for storming into a school armed to the teeth.
Mboro released on bail
The controversial pastor appeared before the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court for his bail hearing. @eNCA posted a video of his court appearance on 12 September. In the video, Mboro can be seen praying and his bodyguard sitting next to him.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
The judge said the state is not opposing his bail application. He was granted bail, and his case was postponed until 21 October. He was granted R3000 bail, and his co-accused was released on a warning. They were both prohibited from contacting witnesses or entering the school which he and his bodyguards barged into.
View the video here:
South Africans roast Mboro and bodyguard
Netizens grilled Mboro; while some made jokes, others opposed his bail.
News and Chill said:
"God answered his prayers."
LC said:
"They should not have been granted bail. This sends the wrong message to criminals who committed similar offences."
B.T said:
"His bodyguard looks like Madluphuthu's father."
Thokzen said:
"In SA, you can go to a primary school with pangas and AK47s and a mother, who is a judge, will grant you bail for that."
Ma Malepe said:
"The man of God survived."
Mboro's church set on fire
In a related article, Briefly News reported that Mboro's church was burned to the ground after he was arrested.
Unidentified suspects torched his church, allegedly because he stormed into the school in Katlehong and forcefully removed his grandchildren.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He has a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON. He joined Daily Sun, where he worked for 4 years covering politics, crime, entertainment, current affairs, policy, governance and art. He was also a sub-editor and journalist for Capricorn Post before joining Vutivi Business News in 2020, where he covered small business news policy and governance, analysis and profiles. He joined Briefly News in 2023. Tebogo passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za