Paseka "Pasto Mboro" Motsoeneng and his bodyguard have been released from custody after the court gave them bail

Mboro appeared before the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court weeks after he was arrested for storming a school armed with pangas

South Africans turned on him and blasted him and his bodyguards, while others believed he did not deserve bail

PALM RIDGE, EKURHULENI — Paseka "Pastor Mboro" Motsoeneng is a free man for now after he and his bodyguard were released on bail weeks after his arrest for storming into a school armed to the teeth.

Mboro released on bail

The controversial pastor appeared before the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court for his bail hearing. @eNCA posted a video of his court appearance on 12 September. In the video, Mboro can be seen praying and his bodyguard sitting next to him.

The judge said the state is not opposing his bail application. He was granted bail, and his case was postponed until 21 October. He was granted R3000 bail, and his co-accused was released on a warning. They were both prohibited from contacting witnesses or entering the school which he and his bodyguards barged into.

South Africans roast Mboro and bodyguard

Netizens grilled Mboro; while some made jokes, others opposed his bail.

"God answered his prayers."

"They should not have been granted bail. This sends the wrong message to criminals who committed similar offences."

"His bodyguard looks like Madluphuthu's father."

"In SA, you can go to a primary school with pangas and AK47s and a mother, who is a judge, will grant you bail for that."

"The man of God survived."

Mboro's church set on fire

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Mboro's church was burned to the ground after he was arrested.

Unidentified suspects torched his church, allegedly because he stormed into the school in Katlehong and forcefully removed his grandchildren.

