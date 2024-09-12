The family of the former Minister of Public Works, Pravin Gordhan, has refuted claims Gordhan passed away

this was after rumours circulated that Gordhan died after he was recently admitted to hospital and is receiving medical care

The family also requested privacy and did not clarify why he was taken to hospital, only that he is being taken care of

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

Pravin Gordhan's family denied claims he passed away. Image: Guillem Sartorio/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The former Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan's family addressed claims that he was dead and put them to rest.

Pravin Gordhan isn't dead

IOL reported that family spokesperson Adrian Lackay said rumours that he had passed away after he was admitted were not true. He said the rumours amount to fake news circulating on social media.

Gordhan was recently admitted to the hospital for unknown reasons. In a statement, the family said he was receiving medical care and pleaded for privacy. A prayer vigil was held for him on 11 September after he was admitted.

South Africans weigh in

Netizens on Facebook predicted that he may not make it out of the hospital alive.

Elias Sasko Foke said:

"Yesterday's night vigil was a sign of goodbyes."

Tumelo Bandile said:

"Oksalayo, he is going. He has packed his bags already and is waiting for his train to come and take him."

Vyas Mahes said:

"Maybe IMF and the World Bank will grieve for him."

Tshireletso Rammitloa said:

"The deification of ANC leaders by the media is annoying. You can see they want to create a deputy Mandela here."

Jorge Santana said:

"He has stolen enough!"

Maryann Walters said:

"He would be dead if he went to a government hospital."

Gordhan announces Takatso deal cancelled

In another article, Briefly News reported that when Gordhan was a minister, he announced that Takatso's deal to buy South African Airways for R3 billion had been cancelled.

Gordhan was pushing for the deal's details to be made public after a Parliamentary briefing revealed allegations of irregularities.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News