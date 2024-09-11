The ex-Public Enterprises Minister has checked into a hospital on 10 September 2024

A family spokesperson released a statement to inform the media and the public that sought medical care

The reason for hospitalisation is unknown and the family has kindly requested privacy

75-year-old Pravin Gordhan has been hospitalised, according to a statement released by a relative to the media and South Africans.

The former Minister Pravin Gordhan has been admitted to hospital. Image: Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

A statement from the family regarding Gordhan’s health

In March 2024, Gordhan announced that he would retire after the national elections in May of the same year.

Signs of Gordhan’s health struggles emerged a year ago when his poor health forced the cancellation of a Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises. He explained that a medical specialist had advised him against air travel.

“I feel it is time to focus on my family and health. It is an end of 50 years of activism, but I will always remain an activist. It has been a great privilege to serve in various capacities and hopefully I can contribute by teaching what I know to new and younger generations,” he said to Business Day in March 2024.

He has held strategic positions within government since the dawn of the new South Africa in 1994.

Gordhan is a trained pharmasist.

Mixed reactions to Gordhan’s hospitalisation

While South Africans wish Gordhan well, they also have burning questions regarding the South African Airways sale.

@Lebona_cabonena wishes him well:

@mekgatla politely wishes him well but questions a family request:

"I wish him a speedy recovery, but how dare the family declare his hospitalisation to the public when they so fervently demanded privacy? Get well soon, sir."

@NalaThokozane has unanswered questions for Pravin:

@mzabalazobatho2 reminds us of his history:

"Jacob Zuma once dismissed this fellow, and I remember how many of you were up in arms. Kodwa, I am glad you finally saw the truth."

@Stef19744593 debates private versus public health care:

"What private hospital is he in? I'd like to request a transfer for him to Helen Joseph Hospital immediately!"

@NLet53 chimes in on the topical Helen Joseph Hospital:

"If he receives the best available medical care, he can't be at a public hospital like Helen Joseph. The family doesn't need to name the hospital, but can they confirm that he is not at a public hospital?"

