Activist Ntsiki Mazwai blasted the Minister of Public Enterprises, Pravin Gordhan, recently

The media personality shared a tweet responding to the news of Gordhan's retirement announcement

Many netizens joined Ntsiki Mazwai in blasting the Minister of Public Enterprises

Ntsiki Mazwai reacted to Pravin Gordhan's retirement on social media. Image: Waldo Swiegers/ @ntsikimazwimedia

Activist Ntsiki Mazwai, also known as the street queen, made headlines once again as she recently blasted the minister of Public Enterprises on social media.

Ntsiki Mazwai reacts to Pravin Gordhan's retirement

The minister of Public Enterprises, Pravin Gordhan, has been trending on social media lately after being named the minister with the most unanswered questions in parliament.

Recently, Gordhan announced his retirement from the parliament on Friday, 08 March 2024. Ntsiki Mazwai then blasted the politician on her Twitter (X) page as she reacted to the news.

She wrote:

"GOOD RIDDANCE TO BAD RUBBISH!!!"

See the post below:

Netizens respond to Ntsiki Mazwai's post

Shortly after Mazwai shared her tweet, many social media users blasted the minister. See some of the comments below:

@ReturnMambo wrote:

"One day he must account even on his death bed."

@Sibonel78040816 said:

"So he will be enjoying all the gains for selling major SOE's and creating unemployment and causing suffering to the masses!"

@Kgosiet20943852 responded:

"We can't be happy he have already done a lot of damage this one."

@masesifire shared:

"What's happening with Cryils camp. Do they know something we don't? These retirements are not coming from a good place strue, or there's going to be change in leadership so they'll rather leave then work with that leader."

@Franco1time replied:

"One Greedy individual!! Hamba!!"

@Gentlements mentioned:

"Pravin Gordhan running away after committing crimes in government institutions."

@Nhleiks5 tweeted:

"No no no !!! Pravin Gordhan can't retire before being held accountable for the SAA-Takatso deal and the hiring of Andre De Ruyter at Eskom. He must enjoy his retirement at kgosi mampuru prison."

