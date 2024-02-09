Activist Ntiski Mazwai recently shared her opinion regarding the SONA 2024, which took place on Thursday, 8 February 2024, at Cape Town City Hall

The poet told Briefly News that SONA is just a performance and show and that what they say doesn't translate to people on the ground

Thandiswa Mazwai's sister also slammed politicians as narcissistic bullies and said that Ramaphosa's time was over

With the State Of The Nation Address (SONA) 2024 done and dusted, activist and poet Ntsiki Mazwai has shared with Briefly News her views about it and how she feels about politicians.

Ntsiki Mazwai slams politicians

Nontsikelelo Mazwai is known for not holding back, and this time she didn't hold back at what she had to say about the SONA 2024. Speaking to Briefly News, Ntsiki shared that she had no interest in what 'Cupcake' had to say during the address as she thinks that SONA is just a performance and a show.

"Guys, I have no time to waste on SONA because its just a show and a performance and nothing that ever gets said translate to people on the ground.

"I find that all those grown ups in the parliament are just narcissistic bullies who won't let go of the reigns, and they are blocking progress for the entire country and I don't care about what Ramaphosa has to say cause his time is up.

"I don't care any of those old people have to say, this country is a youth-dominated country and so their time is up, we don't care about their SONA and what they have to say and also I don't care about their ugly outfits either."

Mazwai also shared a tweet on her Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"They know how to play dress up but don’t know how to change policies…"

Netizens respond to SONA 2024

Many South Africans had something to say about this year's State Of the Nation Address on social media. See some of the comments below:

@SnowBlind774 wrote:

"There's no willingness to change police but if it's suits them they can,See how they implemented rules to prevent Eff within a week.It shows us they can but not willing "

@goikanngwamang said:

"Useless and waste of 6 million "

@BraHlonisky mentioned:

"Ramaphosa's divide & conquer strategy failed spectacularly. In February 2023 all EFF MPs stormed the stage. How did they identify the 6 that are banned? They wanted the remaining battalion to attend #SONA2024 & then come back to say they were better behaved without Malema & Shivambu. They wanted to say they were less radical in the absence of Malema, Ndlozi & Pambo. We saw through this apartheid tactic."

@bonglez responded:

"Hey “Tintswalo” - how are you doing today? Do you have power? Clean water? Did you eat last night? Did you feel safe? Are you still working? How far does your income stretch? Or are your kids also on that grant? Is yours a good story to tell? #702Breakfast #SONA2024."

@MphoPieLava replied:

"You’ve said a mouth full. ANC of Ramaphosa failed, just big English. May god have mercy on Tintswalo. #SONA2024."

@IanCameron23 said:

"Only one tragedy in South Africa, it is called the ANC."

