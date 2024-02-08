The State of the Nations Adress (SONA) had many in attendance, including government officials and public figures

Social media users were amused by some of the African National Congress (ANC)'s members as they poked fun at their red-carpet speeches

People took to the comments as they expressed their thoughts on the national address and the ANC as a whole

Various members of Parliament attended the SONA 2024, where they slayed in their fashionable attire.

These ANC members left South Africans in laughter at the SONA 2024. Image: Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

ANC members who left Mzansi in stitches at the 2024 SONA

President Cyril Ramaphosa's speech was highly anticipated, and the government spent millions on the event. The night ceremony went smoothly, and accordingly. However, a few members of the African National Congress (ANC) amused online users on the red carpet.

Angie Motshekga, the minister of education, amused online users while she was being asked a few questions on the red carpet.

Take a look:

Next up is the First Deputy Secretary-General of the African National Congress, Nomvula Mokonyane, who left netizens in stitches with her speech on the red carpet. The politician said the ANC has accepted their challenges and, therefore, knows what needs to be sorted out. At the end of the clip, she said the "future will be led by the ANC."

Watch the video below:

Mmamoloko Nkhensani Kubayi, minister of human settlements, rated the ANC 8/10 for their work, and many users in the comments were in complete disagreement with the member of parliament's commentary, with one person saying:

"8/10 This people they don’t deserve our votes."

Take a look at the clip:

Miss World SA rocks traditional outfits on the red carpet for President’s address

Briefly News reported earlier that various officials attended SONA 2024 dressed to the nines. Members of Parliament and more were decked out in traditional wear.

Cyril Ramaphosa's speech was highly anticipated, and the government spent millions on the event. The Parliament of SA shared pictures on X, aka Twitter, from the red carpet showing arrivals for SONA.

Soccer icon Desiree Ellis was snapped on the red carpet wearing gold to match her company. The Banyana Banyana's date for the night wore a gold shoeshoe.

Source: Briefly News