Outspoken poet Ntiski Mazwai has weighed in her opinion in the Unbecoming of Mrs Jones saga

The controversial Mazwai sister expressed what she thought about the alleged reports of Quinton Jones demanding spousal support from estranged wife, Minnie Dlamini

Tweeps on the X app, formerly known as Twitter, surprisingly agreed with Ntsiki's sentiments, marvelling at the shock of who was the breadwinner

Ntsiki Mazwai has voiced her opinions on the allegations that Quinton Jones wants alimony from his ex-wife, Minnie Dlamini. Images: @vuzutv, @missmazwai

Source: Instagram

Allegations that Minnie Dlamini's ex-husband Quinton Jones has been making headlines since news of their alleged custody battle over their son Netha Jones got leaked, and true to Ntsiki Mazwai fashion, she had an opinion to share on the matter.

Ntsiki Mazwai weighs in on Quinton Jones' alimony allegations

The Uwrongo hitmaker took to her X timeline to share her opinions on the allegations that Mr Jones is demanding R10K maintenance from his ex-wife. She said:

"Guys I won't lie, personally I will not respect a man I wondla."

Check out Ntsiki's post below:

Social media echo Ntsiki Mazwai's sentiments on the Jones' alimony claims

Responding to her post, Tweeps agreed with Ntsiki and also pointed out how common the practice of women being breadwinners actually is:

@jozitube painted a scenario:

"So manje he is going to feed a new girlfriend ngemali ka Ex-wife? Kudlaliwe ngo Minnie shame."

@Global_Khid was familiar:

"Benza njalo ke manje. There are women in court who are sent by their ex-husbands for child support."

@uThembisa was hopeless:

"I don’t even entertain a man I can’t respect just nje generally, so that one is even worse."

@Its_Lifestyle7 was disappointed:

"It's extremely worrying that for a man to earn a woman's respect should be determined by his economic status...especially coming from you @ntsikimazwai."

@Patrice_ZA understood the assignment:

"I doubt anyone would care about respect, especially after the relationship is done. As long as he sees the notification every month."

@mduduzzee_dube remembered:

"Winnie Mandela once wondlad uTata - when his legal practice wasn't doing as well as it should! If Mama could do it..."

@BlackPower3001 said:

"It has always been like that. When a man is unemployed he loses respect even from his wife and children."

Thandiswa Mazwai blames government for her family's demise

Meanwhile, in another story on Briefly News, sister to Ntsiki, celebrated musician Thandiswa Mazwai took to X to fault the government for her family's unfortunate financial status.

She said most of her cousins are unemployed and broke because of the flawed economic status most South Africans find themselves in.

