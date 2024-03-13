Pravin Gordhan Says SAA’s R3bn Deal With Takatso Dropped, Citizens Weigh In

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan announced the cancellation of the SAA-Takatso deal

This comes after Parliament's Public Enterprises Portfolio Committee pressed for transparency regarding the details of the deal

South Africans are concerned about the future of the national airline and the repercussions of the terminated deal

Pravin Gordhan shed light on the cancelled deal between SAA and Takatso. Image: Guillem Sartorio and Nicolas Economou

Source: Getty Images

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has officially called off the South African Airways (SAA) and Takatso deal.

Gordhan made the announcement during a press briefing in Cape Town.

Calls for transparency

According to SABCNews, Parliament's Public Enterprises Portfolio Committee has been pushing for transparency regarding the R3 billion deal's specifics.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

During earlier parliamentary briefings, allegations of irregularities in the arrangement surfaced. That led to calls for consequences and accountability from MPs.

SAA deal declared above board

Following the committee meeting, Minister Gordhan reassured the media that the deal underwent a probe and was deemed above board.

However, with the cancellation now official, citizens are wondering about the future of SAA.

See some comments below:

TEEGEE said:

"The government must find a strategic partner because the country can no longer afford to bail out the struggling airliner."

Justice Senatle asked:

"Who are the shareholders of Takatso? Then what happens to the expelled DG who raised the alarm on this dodgy deal?"

Zuki RalaRala mentioned:

"Only after he was summoned and refused to appear before the committee. Yet he announced his retirement soon. Yenina we told you Jamnandas is very dangerous. "

Robbie Van D'Kaap wrote:

"Guess who is trying to put the cookie back into the cookie jar."

Sibahle Ngobese stated:

"I hate it when people laugh. Next thing people have to bail out this useless thing."

Emmanuel Nxumalo posted:

"Stellenbosch mafias backed criminal."

European airline to lease SAA airplanes

In another article, Briefly News reported that South African Airways plans to rebuild itself with the help of a European airline leasing the state-owned enterprise its planes seasonally.

It was no shock to South Africans who believed that SAA should be shut down. The South African reported that SAA will hire planes from Turkish-German airline SunExpress for the foreseeable future.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News